Nasdaq Falls More Than 2% As Tech Stocks Hit By Fed Signal For Accelerated Rate Hikes





New York Stock Exchange traders. Xinhua / Wang Ying via Getty Images US stocks ended lower on Thursday as the Nasdaq Composite erased its gain after the Fed meeting.

Tech stocks punctuated the market reversal as investors considered the Fed to potentially hike rates three times in 2022.

Central banks in the UK and Mexico surprised markets with their own rate hikes. US stocks closed lower on Thursday, with tech stocks pulling the market down as investors considered the impact of the Federal Reserve’s aggressive pace of interest rate hikes as it battles high inflation. The tech-focused Nasdaq Composite lost more than 3% in the session and closed 2.47% lower, erasing its gains from the previous session. On Wednesday and Thursday morning, US stocks rose after the Fed said the US economy could resist higher interest rates even in the face of risks from Omicron or other potential variants of the coronavirus virus. The Fed has signaled it could raise interest rates at least three times in 2022 to cool the hottest inflationary environment in nearly 40 years. Investors flipped high-growth tech stocks like Apple and Amazon on Thursday, while investors rewarded financial stocks as banks are expected to benefit from interest rates. Here’s where the U.S. indices were at 4:00 p.m. Thursday: The Bank of England surprised markets on Thursday by raising the UK benchmark rate from 0.1% to 0.25%, pushing inflation to a 10-year high in November. Also on Thursday, the Bank of Mexico released a larger-than-expected rate hike of 0.5% to 5.50%, with inflation at its highest for nearly 20 years. “Inflation is clearly the focus of central bankers’ concerns far more than any Omicron economic drag,” Ajay Rajadhyaksha, head of macro research at Barclays Plc, said in a note. Around the markets, economist Mohamed El-Erian said some Fed policymakers might wish they had been a bit more aggressive in pulling out monetary stimulus. Reddit, whose message boards have become the go-to destination for day traders during this year’s market frenzy, has confidentially filed for an initial public offering in the United States. Oil prices have gone up. West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.5% to $ 71.96 a barrel. Brent crude, the international benchmark, fell 0.4% to $ 74.69. Gold gained 1.9% to $ 1,796.90 an ounce. The 10-year rate fell 4 basis points to 1.417%. Bitcoin fell 2.7% to $ 47,900.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://markets.businessinsider.com/news/stocks/stock-market-news-nasdaq-fed-rate-hike-outlook-inflation-2021-12 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos