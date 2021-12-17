Reddit files documents to make them public in 2022





Reddit Inc., the favorite platform for day traders who have rocked the shares of memes like GameStop and AMC to sky-high valuations this year, is going to be released to the public. The company said it has confidentially submitted documents to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to go public and sell shares on a U.S. stock exchange next year. In a brief statement, the company gave few details of its plans beyond saying it got the ball rolling for an initial public offering. “The number of shares to be offered and the price range of the proposed offering have not yet been determined,” the company said. “We are in a period of calm, and for regulatory reasons we cannot say anything more.” In its last round of financing from private investors, the company was valued at US $ 10 billion. The company previously said it expected to achieve a valuation of around US $ 15 billion before going public. Users pushed the rallies into the so-called meme actions While Reddit has long been a popular digital gathering place for users to discuss a number of niche interests, it has become a major player in the investment community during the pandemic thanks to a number of influential groups. on the platform using their collective power to raise prices in various parts. The biggest such example was the GameStop saga, the money-losing video game retailer that Redditors briefly pushed to a valuation of over $ 17 billion by taking large institutional investors on the wrong side of a trade known as short squeeze. The group in question, WallStreetBets, has since been credited with staging similar rallies in other so-called memes actions such as the AMC movie chain, retailer Bed Bath & Beyond and even BlackBerry. When news of the company’s IPO plans broke on Thursday, some Redditors joked about potentially pumping the offer when it becomes available. ” I’m in. When do we start? A Reddit user called 9axle said in a post. Online brokerage Robinhood Markets Inc., whose trading app was at the center of the market frenzy, went public in July. Individual investor trading has skyrocketed during the pandemic, with market data suggesting it currently accounts for up to one-fifth of all stock market activity. A study by Larry Tabb, analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence, indicates that most institutional investors now monitor activity on retail discussion forums like Reddit for “clues” to sentiment. “Few… try to capitalize on this information, but most professional money managers don’t want to be caught on the wrong side of a wave of retail investors,” Tabb said. The site has tens of millions of users Founded in 2005 by Steve Huffman and entrepreneur Alexis Ohanian, Reddit had around 52 million daily active users and over 100,000 communities, or “subreddit”, as of October last year. The San Francisco-based company reported $ 100 million in advertising revenue in the second quarter, an almost three-fold jump from the same period last year. Reddit investors over the years have included venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz, funds such as Sequoia Capital and Tencent Holdings, as well as rap superstar Snoop Dogg.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/business/reddit-ipo-1.6287908 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

