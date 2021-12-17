Stock-buying scam syndicate investigated by authorities in Singapore and Hong Kong





SINGAPORE: Cross-border syndicate suspected of carrying out ‘pump and dump’ scams on stocks listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange has become the target of a joint investigation by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and of the Department of Commercial Affairs (CAD) of the Singapore Police (SPF). A Singapore-based suspect has been arrested and approximately S $ 4.4 million in money – suspected of being the proceeds of the scam – has been seized, authorities said Thursday (16 December). The suspect also handed over his passport. The investigation is being coordinated with the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission and the Hong Kong Police Force, which opened investigations in the city on the same day, the SPF and MAS said. “The simultaneous joint operation involving securities regulators and law enforcement agencies in Singapore and Hong Kong is the first of its kind to tackle cross-border pump-and-dump scams,” authorities said in a statement. A pump-and-dump scam involves artificially raising the price of a company’s shares by buying them back and spreading fake good news about the company on social media and messaging apps. This prompts reckless victims to buy the shares, SPF and MAS explained. When the prices are high enough, the union sells the shares by selling them to the victims. “The victims hold stocks that have fallen in value and end up suffering substantial losses while union members profit from the scam,” authorities said. Such scams violate Singapore’s Securities and Futures Law, under which a person can be guilty of an offense partly committed in Singapore even though the security is listed on a foreign market. MAS and CAD continue to receive reports of victims of pump and dump scams, and will take firm action against those in Singapore who help perpetrate them, authorities said. They advised members of the public to be wary of stock recommendations given on social media and messaging apps, and to be cautious about discussions of coordinated trading activity on those apps. In August, police warned of an upsurge in pump-and-dump scams, highlighting a case in which seven people lost more than S $ 1 million in 48 hours, after buying shares in the recommendation of a self-proclaimed expert.

