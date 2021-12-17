List of RateGain shares at 15% reduction on the stock exchanges





The IPO in the price range of INR 400 to INR 425 was underwritten 17.41 times RateGain raised 598.83 Cr INR in anchor investment from 34 anchor investors Founded in 2004 by Chopra, RateGain offers a SaaS product that helps travel and hospitality businesses streamline their operations and sales.

Shares of travel tech startup RateGain got off to a weak start today (December 17, 2021) as they were listed at a 15.29% haircut on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). On the NSE, the shares were listed at INR 360, against the issue price of INR 425 per share. At 10:50 am, its shares were trading at INR 360.25, below INR 64.75 or 15.24% of the issue price. On BSE, RateGains shares were listed at a 14.16% discount to INR 364.80. Currently they are trading at INR 360, INR 65 or 15.29% less than the issue price. Parth Nyati, Founder of Tradingo, said: “Despite being the first mover, the startup registered a moderate subscription 17 times. Due to a pandemic he has been losing money for the past two years and the increase in Covid cases is still a concern. For short-term investors, a stop loss of INR 325 should be put in place, while long-term investors are encouraged to hold it. When things return to normal, the startup should show great potential for growth, Nyati added. Santosh Meena, head of research at Swastika Investmart Ltd, was of the opinion that the timing of RateGain’s IPO did not match despite the fact that most IPOs are seeing a nice comeback because Covid is hurting its business in the short term while the worry of the Omicron variant is another challenge. Although the shares were listed at a haircut, they commanded a premium in the gray market. The IPO which closed on December 9, 2021 was subscribed 17.41 times. The retail portion was underwritten 8.08 times while qualified institutional buyers reserved their allocated portions 8.42 times. Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) which largely include corporations and high net worth individuals subscribed 42.04 times to the dedicated portion. The offer open at the price range of INR 405 INR 425 Tuesday, December 7, 2021. Anchoring investment On December 6, RateGain raised INR 598.83 Cr in the anchor investment of 34 anchor investors at the upper price range of INR 425 per share. Some of the major key investors included in the round were the Government of Singapore, Monetary Authority of Singapore, Nomura, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, SBI Life Insurance, Nippon Mutual Fund, Pinebridge, Axis Mutual Fund, Birla Mutual Fund and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance. RateGain: the financial data For the last fiscal year (FY21), Delhi-based startup NCR reported a net loss of 28.57 Cr INR, 42% more than 20.10 Cr INR of the net loss recorded during FY20. Its operating income fell 37% to INR 250.79 Cr in FY21 from INR Cr 398.71 reported in FY20. Founded in 2004 by Chopra, RateGain offers a SaaS product that helps travel and hospitality businesses streamline operations and sales. This allows them to determine the right price for their products based on demand, current market rates that help hotels and reservation agents maximize their revenue. RateGains customer base includes InterContinental Hotels, Lemon Tree Hotels, the Kessler Collection, and another travel unicorn linked to the OYO Hotels and Homes IPO. Recent startups IPO RateGain has joined the list of startups that have gone public recently. FSN E-Commerce, the parent company of the online lifestyle marketplace Nykaa got off to an exceptional start in the stock market last month when it was listed with a 79% premium. Fintech unicorn political bazaars the shares were listed with a 17% premium on national stock exchanges. Actions of Fino payment bank however, got off to a weak start with a discount of over 5%. The mega list of Payment, also saw poor performance. Its shares started with a discount of around 9%.

