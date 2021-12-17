FrieslandCampina Spurs appreciates 1.46% on the unlisted stock exchange





By Dipo Olowookere The Nigerian stock market fell 0.21 percent on Thursday to offset gains from the previous trading session. Profit-taking activity by investors mainly caused the decline in the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) Limited yesterday, which made sentiment negative. Indeed, the local stock exchange recorded 15 rising stocks and 20 depreciating stocks led by Livestock Feeds, which lost 10.00 percent to sell for 1.80N. UPDC fell 8.33% to N1.10, depleted CAP 5.70% to N18.20, Sovereign Trust Insurance fell 4.17% to 23 kobo, while Cutix fell 4.00% to N2.40. Conversely, Royal Exchange led the winning newspaper with a 5.00 percent price appreciation to close at 63 kobo, Chams rose 4.76 percent to 22 kobo, NGX Group rose 3 , 92 percent to N18.55, Ecobank appreciated 3.26 percent to N9.50, while Transcorp gained 3.16% to trade at 98 kobo. In the market yesterday, energy, banking and consumer goods meters rose 0.54%, 0.45% and 0.11% respectively, while the insurance and industrial goods sectors rose. depreciated by 0.83% and 0.73% respectively. At the close of trading, the All-Share Index (ASI) fell 87.13 points to 42,270.23 points from 42,357.36 points, while market capitalization fell by 45 billion naira for s’ set at 22,057 trillion na compared to previous sessions of 22,102 trillion na. On the activity chart, the volume and value of trade rose 10.28% and 35.73% respectively, while the number of trades depreciated by 2.93%. Indeed, a total of 249.4 million shares worth 3.6 billion naira were traded in 3,578 deals on Thursday, unlike 226.2 million shares worth 2.6 billion. billion naira traded in 3,476 deals on Wednesday. The quest to control FBN Holdings continued yesterday as it closed with the highest number of deals with a turnover of 79.1 million units valued at 955.9 million naira. Access Bank traded 33.3 million shares worth N299.5 million, Ecobank traded 23.2 million shares worth N 218.4 million, UBA traded 13, 0 million shares for 100.8 million naira, while Zenith Bank sold 9.6 million shares for 238.4 million naira. Like that: Like Loading… Related

