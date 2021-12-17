Business
Business Closures, Delays and Postponements in Halifax as COVID-19 Stops Staff from Working
The rapid spread of COVID-19 over the past week has created staffing challenges for businesses and departments in the Halifax area as an increasing number of employees are affected by the outbreak.
In addition to those who test positive for COVID-19, many more are staying at home after being identified as close contacts of known cases.
This has resulted in a reduction in the workforce for some of the region’s largest employers, including the Halifax Regional Municipality, which reports service disruptions to Halifax Transit as a result.
The municipality confirmed in a statement to CBC News that it has faced delays in recent days “due to transit operators following public health protocols and recommendations related to COVID-19.”
The statement said the ferry service is expected to be affected in the coming weeks due to uncertainty over operators and crew members.
Bars and restaurants take another hit
The province reported 287 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, the highest number of new cases reported in a day since the pandemic arrived in Nova Scotia. Of those new cases, 191 were in the central area, which includes HRM.
Already facing tougher restrictions that take effect on Friday, bars and restaurants in the area are facing even more pain, with a number temporarily closed due to positive tests.
In a social media post on Wednesday, the Pint Public House on Argyle Street said it would close for at least 24 hours after several staff tested positive for COVID-19.
Frascaon Spring Garden Road published a similar notice explaining it was closing to allow staff to get tested after a colleague tested positive.
At CFB Halifax, between 500 and 1,000 employees take advantage of the weekly rapid tests offered on site. The base employs around 10,000 people.
“We are following 32 confirmed cases in our defense population,” said Base Commander Captain Sean Williams.
He said around 200 other people have been identified as close contact and are self-isolating while awaiting PCR testing.
A cautious approach
Williams explained that operations are proceeding smoothly with the ability for many people to work remotely.
The planned holiday social events have been canceled, and although the number of cases raises concerns, strict protocols remain in place to give people confidence at work, he said.
“We are very careful and are monitoring very closely and taking the necessary steps to make sure this does not get worse,” said Williams.
The Nova Scotia Department of Health expects to face shortages as the number of infections continues to rise, but continues to get the situation under control.
“We expect there will be an impact on the workforce, and our focus will be on maintaining services for Nova Scotians and protecting the health and safety of our workforce,” said the health authority in a press release.
Cries for help to save local businesses
There are real fears that some companies will not pass over the next few months with the coronavirus spreading so rapidly.
“Frankly, it will be a long, cold winter,” said Patrick Sullivan, CEO of the Halifax Chamber of Commerce.
Sullivan calls on the provincial and federal governments to step up and support local businesses before it’s too late.
“Some businesses will certainly close in January and February, unless support is available to cover some of the losses they suffer,” he said, stressing that the hospitality industry was particularly vulnerable.
Prime Minister Tim Houston has said his government understands the situation and will respond.
“We’re going to do everything we can to support them. We know it’s a tough time, especially at this time of year with the volume of business they would have had on the books,” Houston said, adding a COVID-19 relief fund managed by Dalhousie University remains an option.
Music festival postponed for the 2nd time
As companies put emergency measures in place to maintain their workplaces, those involved in live events with large gatherings have little choice but to cancel.
The Big Comeback music festival was meant to be a celebration of the return to normal, with 16 acts booked over two days at the Marquee Ballroom and the Seahorse Tavern on Gottingen Street.
But as soon as the restrictions were announced, the event scheduled for Friday and Saturday was postponed.
“It was not possible to organize this type of event, so we decided to postpone,” said event organizer Charlie Benoit. “It’s a big indoor event with between 500 and 1,000 people inside so it wasn’t allowed. It was one of the things that needed to be removed immediately.”
This is the second time Benoit has to postpone the event due to COVID-19, so he now hopes to postpone early next year.
“It’s a little disappointing that it hasn’t been able to happen properly yet, but at some point it will happen,” he said.
It’s unclear how long the last restrictions will be in place. Dr Robert Strang, the province’s chief medical officer, said the situation would be reassessed in January.
