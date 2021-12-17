Business
‘Absolute frenzy’ as Ontarians face long lines for free COVID-19 rapid tests
Ontarians flocked in droves on Thursday, hoping to gain access to free COVID-19 rapid tests distributed as part of the province’s holiday testing blitz.
In an effort to get the Omicron variant under control, the government announced on Wednesday that it will begin distributing rapid antigen tests free of charge at pop-up sites across the province, including shopping malls and libraries, as well as in select stores across the province. LCBO.
Those who made it to the pop-up spots early on Thursday encountered long lines.
“I don’t mind standing in line,” said Alison Smyth from her seat in the queue at Yorkdale Mall in Toronto.
TIME-LAPSE VIDEO: Hundreds of people line up at Yorkdale Mall … one of 150 locations giving out free rapid test kits. They tell me they want to keep their family and friends safe while on vacation. pic.twitter.com/WgUXSqqoKm
“No matter how long it takes, I just want to get it,” she said, explaining that the tests will make her feel better when she reunites with her family over the holidays.
Dan Jelly in Hamilton, Ontario. also had high hopes, queuing outside the Dundurn Castle monument. But when he got there, he was told the site ran out of kits within half an hour.
The list of pop-up locations can be found at This site.
As for LCBO stores, the government says that once locations are confirmed, they will also be listed on the same site, which will be updated weekly.
“From today, an allocation of rapid test kits will begin to be available on a first come, first served basis. 100 LCBO stores across the province, ”the LCBO said in a statement Thursday night.
“We ask customers to line up for a test kit, even if they are not purchasing a product, in order to maintain an orderly and safe retail experience for our customers and employees. “
He asks customers to take only one test kit at a time, noting that there are multiple tests in each kit, to ensure fair distribution.
Most of the kits left in the early afternoon
As the race for kits begins, a Twitter account created by Dr. Dalia Hasan of Kitchener-Waterloo aims to help people know where to go.
Called C19TestFinders, the account already has nearly 10,000 subscribers.
In the early afternoon, he reported that all but one test distribution site had run out of kits.
Update!
Canada Square is the only pop-up left in Ontario to distribute rapid tests today
In a CBC interview on Thursday, Hasan said there had been an “absolute frenzy” to win the tests in Ontario.
“Within half an hour the test kits were gone,” Hasan said.
Hasan said the government should have sent kits to anyone who wanted one instead of going the pop-up route, noting that many people couldn’t make it to the sites because they were working.
She also criticized the lack of pop-ups in a number of parts of Ontario.
“They forgot about northern Ontario, southwestern Ontario, southeastern Ontario,” she said.
Premier Doug Ford said Wednesday the province is making millions of free rapid tests available on pop-up sites across the province and called for more from the federal government.
“Fifty million rapid tests are allocated and are pouring in,” Ford said. “Every test we have is about to come out.”
Lobby teachers to get rapid tests
Also on Thursday, five organizations released a joint statement in support of school boards offering teachers and education workers rapid tests.
Canadian Union of Public Employees, Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario (ETFO), Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association, Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation and the Association of Franco-Ontarian Teachers said that “everyone in all school settings” should have “equal access” to rapid tests.
“While school boards provide students with rapid tests, teachers and education workers have been excluded,” ETFO tweeted.
The Toronto District School Board said it is working with three local hospitals to support schools with COVID-19 tests that are “non-invasive, faster, easier and that promotes equity of access” in the event of epidemic, exposure or when students and staff have Symptoms of covid19.
