



A US accounting board has started what could turn out to be a three-year clock for the delisting of many Chinese companies listed on US stock exchanges, in a move involving auditing standards that are at the center of a feud between Beijing. and Washington. The move comes as some Chinese companies have already started researching mainland Chinese or Hong Kong stock markets instead of New York in response to Beijing’s demands for better control of potentially sensitive data. Chinese ridesharing giant Didi Chuxing announced two weeks ago that it would be retiring from the New York Stock Exchange, and is now considering listing in Hong Kong instead. But Chinese regulators wanted to preserve U.S. quotes as an option for Chinese companies that are not involved in potentially sensitive political or national security issues. The latest accounting dispute might make it more difficult. The Public Company Accounting Oversight Board said Thursday evening that it had not been able to fully inspect audit and other records of accounting firms in mainland China and Hong Kong. The Securities and Exchange Commission has the power to de-list companies that have not been fully approved overseas audited for three years.

The board said that in the 13 months to the end of September, 15 accounting firms registered with the board and based in mainland China or Hong Kong had signed the audit reports of 191 listed companies with capitalization combined global stock market of $ 1.9 trillion. The United States and China have argued over the issue of auditing for more than a decade. China’s Securities Regulatory Commission has affirmed in recent years, most recently in a Dec. 5 statement, that it is ready to cooperate with the United States and reach a series of deals that protect investors. while protecting China’s security and other interests. . The US Accounting Board, a nonprofit that works closely with the SEC, disputes that China has shown flexibility. They have consistently taken positions that prevent finalization or full execution under such agreements, the board said. The Chinese commission did not react immediately on Friday. Chinese state-owned media groups have remained silent on the board’s decision. Li you contributed research.

