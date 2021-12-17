Thousands of employees at Fred Meyer, QFC in Oregon go on strike





A weeklong strike hits a number of Oregon grocery stores just a week before Christmas Day. United Food and Commercial Workers Local 555, representing employees at Fred Meyer and QFC stores, confirmed early Friday morning that it was moving forward with a walkout. The union has been in collective bargaining for months with the companies, which are subsidiaries of Kroger. Last weekend, the UFCW announced that its members had authorized a strike. The Hawthorne Fred Meyer store is pictured in Portland, Ore. On Monday September 23, 2019. Kate Davidson / OPB The union and company bargaining teams met this week in contract talks, so far without any agreement. Union representatives say Fred Meyer underpaid some workers, in violation of the terms of the contract. A UFCW spokesperson also said the grocery chain had failed to provide the union with the information needed to refute or verify its concern, or respond to it through the grievance process. The UFCW says the insufficient salary and lack of documentation constitute unfair labor practices and that it was on the basis of unfair labor allegations that the UFCW prepared to strike this week. In addition to going on strike to protest unfair labor practices, spokesman Miles Eshaia said on Friday the union was calling for substantial wage increases. A hiring sign is visible inside a Fred Meyer store in North Portland near an entrance on Thursday, December 16, 2021. Zia Laboff / OPB A hiring sign can be seen inside a Fred Meyer store in North Portland on Thursday, December 16, 2021. Another message is pasted on it, acknowledging a strike planned by some workers. Zia Laboff / OPB A spokesperson for Fred Meyer said the company was monitoring and planning to continue to comply with applicable labor laws. On Thursday, a sign was spotted at a Fred Meyer store in North Portland, announcing it was hiring temporary workers. The details and specifics of a clutch are complicated. Although the UFCW represents approximately 10,000 Fred Meyer employees, not all stores, departments, or types of workers would necessarily quit their jobs. Two years ago, UFCW workers also authorized a strike, but they came to an agreement without resigning. In that October 2019 dispute, the disagreement with the grocery companies included Fred Meyer and QFC, but also Albertsons and Safeway. Lined up with the strike, mass picketing will begin at Fred Meyer stores in the Portland area on Friday afternoon, with daily protests scheduled through Thursday. This week, with contract negotiations underway in Oregon, Kroger announced measures to encourage employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The company said it no longer allows unvaccinated workers at Fred Meyer and QFC stores to get up to two weeks of paid emergency leave if they fall ill with COVID-19. They will have to use regular paid time off or take unpaid time off. Vaccinated workers who get a breakthrough case will still benefit from the special leave, and employees are still entitled to $ 100 to be fully vaccinated.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.opb.org/article/2021/12/17/thousands-of-oregon-fred-meyer-qfc-kroger-grocery-employees-strike/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos