Ottawa expects rapid COVID-19 tests to ship to pop-up clinics on December 21

Ottawa residents will be able to pick up rapid COVID-19 antigen tests at seven LCBO outlets starting Friday, while it will be Tuesday at the earliest before other popup locations open in the capital .

The Ontario government has launched a “holiday testing blitz,” with up to two million rapid tests provided free of charge on pop-up test sites in high-traffic areas and in select LCBO stores.

the initial list of 29 pop-up locations in malls, community centers and farmers’ markets released Wednesday did not include any pop-up sites in Ottawa.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Vera Etches said the City of Ottawa has contacted the province regarding the locations of the pop-up locations.

“The province has chosen 10 sites in Ottawa for the distribution of rapid antigenic tests and we expect the first shipment to arrive on December 21,” said Dr Etches Thursday.

Ottawa Public Health has not specified where the 10 sites will be located.

Mayor Jim Watson says the city will work with the province to see if it can get the kits earlier than Tuesday.

“I know that just by watching some of the media coverage today, people were lining up to get these kits and I think the residents of Ottawa should have the same ability to get these kits sooner than later, ”Watson said. “We will raise this with the province to make sure we have the kits and that we have the distribution ready to go when we receive them, hopefully, before the 21st.st. “

With rapid antigen testing becoming a hot topic this holiday season, some companies are struggling to get the tests delivered on time.

“There are delays in shipping,” said Lynn Ladd of the Ottawa Chamber of Commerce. “We are working very hard with the province.

The Ottawa Chamber of Commerce, which has already distributed more than 160,000 tests to 1,300 businesses in Ottawa, says it has been affected by the surge in demand.

“The government rightly chose to look at other ways to make even more test kits available to the public. And I think the need to hijack some of it has impacted every house in Ontario, ”Ladd said. .

Guardsman Insurance has been using rapid tests for staff since the summer.

“It has been wonderful both for our peace of mind and for our ability to reassure our clients that at least we know our staff are regularly tested negative,” said Thomas Watson, vice president of insurance services. by Guardsman.

Dr Etches gave advice on using the free COVID-19 rapid antigen test during the holiday season.

“If you are showing symptoms of illness, you may as well go straight to a PCR test to make sure it is not COVID, as a PCR test will confirm this,” Dr Etches said.

“If you don’t have symptoms then what you would probably want to know is if you are going to a setting where you are concerned about others who are more vulnerable to protection and the outcome would change your actions in terms whether or not you participate. “

LCBO LOCATIONS

In a statement posted on its website, the LCBO says that starting Friday, an allocation of free take-out rapid test kits will be available on a first-come, first-served basis at 100 LCBO stores across the province. .

The seven LCBO branches in Ottawa that offer free rapid COVID-19 antigen testing are:

Bank and Walkley

Carling & Woodroffe (Fairlawn Plaza)

Rideau and King Edward

Gloucester Blair & Ogilvie

Nepean Hunt Club & Merivale (Nepean Crossroads)

Nepean Strandherd and Greenbank (Barrhaven)

Orleans Innes & Tenth Line

The Ontario government has said take-out tests will be available at select LCBO stores, starting with the busiest stores this week and with more stores added in the coming days.

The LCBO has published more information about the distribution of kits through LCBO outlets.

Anyone without symptoms or who has not recently been in contact with someone with COVID-19 is eligible to receive a free take-home rapid test kit

Rapid tests will be available at the checkouts of participating stores. The LCBO asks customers to line up for a test kit, even if they are not purchasing a product, in order to maintain an orderly and safe retail experience for customers and employees.

The LCBO also asks customers to take only one test kit at a time, noting that there are multiple tests in each kit, to ensure equitable distribution.

The LCBO will not administer tests.

A complete list of LCBO locations offering free rapid antigen testing is available here.