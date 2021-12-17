Stock market today: Dow drops, Oracle tumbles

Text size





The Dow Jones Industrial Average was slipping, and a hawkish Federal Reserve is to blame. Some of the blame, however, could be shifted.

There is no doubt that the stock market has been weak after initially soaring after the Fed meeting this week, and it’s easy to attribute the declines to a belated reaction to central banks’ plan to tighten liquidity at a faster pace.

Friday the



Dow Jones Industrial Average

was down 487 points, or 1.4%, while the



S&P 500

fell by 0.9%, and the



Nasdaq composite

was down 0.3%.

There is no doubt that investors should be worried about the hawkish tilt of central banks, after the Federal Reserve’s decision on Wednesday to hasten the end of quantitative easing and schedule three interest rate hikes for next year, and the Bank of England’s own rate hike from 0.1% to 0.25%, has finally caught up with investors.

Other banks, however, take it much easier. The Central Bank of Japan appeared to side with the European Central Bank on Friday in adopting a broadly conciliatory tone, even as it announced it would withdraw some of its emergency funding from the Covid-19 pandemic . Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda has insisted the monetary stimulus will continue and borrowing costs will remain low in the months to come.

Inflation risks have become too big of an elephant to be ignored by central banks ().

But sometimes markets can move because of internal factors rather than something fundamental, and it can be now, said Andrew Brenner of NatAlliance Securities. Friday, he noted, is quadruple witchcraft, the term for which stock options, stock index futures, single stock futures, and index options all expire on the same day. These days, market makers are forced to hedge their positions, which can create feedback loops that push stocks down. Actions are moved by gamma and quadruple witchcraft today, Brenner wrote, using the term for a sensitivity of options to changes in delta, the change in the price of an option relative to the change in the price of the underlying assets. There is no fundamental news that would drive stocks down. [Its] certainly not the rates [not] inflation.

And while tech stocks were at their worst levels of the day, most stocks were still down. Just over half of the S&P 500 stocks were down, according to FactSet, and 26 of the Dow’s constituents were down.

Asian stocks approached 13-month lows on Friday, with Japan



Nikkei 225

index closing down 1.8%, and Hong Kong





Index Hang Seng and the



Shanghai composite

both down 1.2%.

European markets followed the general trend, with the Stoxx 600 index down 0.5%.

Oil prices were down, with US crude losing 1.1% to $ 71.29 per barrel.

Here are six stocks in motion on Friday:

Shares in an electronic medical records company





To encircle



(ticker: CERN) jumped 12%, after the Wall Street Journal reported that the software maker





Oracle



(ORCL) was in talks to acquire the company in a deal that would value it at around $ 30 billion.





Oracle



the stock fell 5.5%.

American delivery group





FedEx



(FDX) rose 5.5% as the company restored its original budget forecast for 2022 after allaying concerns about labor shortages.

Actions in





Rivien



(RIVN) were down 13% after the electric vehicle company admitted, in its first results presentation since listing, that expected production this year would be below target, and disappointed investors with number of pre-orders lower than expected.





American steel



(X) was down 1.6%, after posting a lower-than-expected fourth quarter guidance for earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization.





You’re here



(TSLA) rose 2% after Elon Musk sold more shares.

