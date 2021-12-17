Global demand for coal could reach record high in 2022 | Business





Coal-fired electricity is on track to hit a new world record this year after an economic rebound that could push global demand for coal to an all-time high in 2022, according to the International Energy Agency. The amount of electricity produced from coal-fired power plants soared 9% this year after an increase in demand for fossil fuels to fuel the recovery from the Covid lockdowns, according to a watchdog report. Coal-fired power fell 4% in 2020 as the pandemic caused a global economic downturn, but the IEA found that demand for electricity this year outpaced growth from low-carbon sources, leading many wealthy economies to rely more on fossil fuel power plants. . The global gas supply crisis, which has resulted in record prices around the world, has also helped revive demand for coal, according to the IEA report. The agency found that global demand for coal, including cement and steel manufacturing, increased 6% overall this year. Although the total is below record levels of demand for fuel in 2013 and 2014, the IEA has warned that without political intervention, this level could be exceeded next year. Fatih Birol, Executive Director of the IEA, said: Coal is the biggest source of carbon emissions in the world, and this year the historically high level of coal-fired power generation is a worrying sign of the remoteness from the world in its efforts to reduce emissions. drops to net zero. Without strong and immediate action by governments to tackle coal emissions in a way that is fair, affordable and safe for those affected, we will have little or no chance of limiting global warming to 1.5 ° C. The report comes weeks after the conclusion of the COP26 climate talks, which ended in a fierce disagreement over a pledge to ditch coal. A last-minute intervention by India succeeded in watering down the language of the pact from phase-out to phase-out. After the talks, which were held in Glasgow last month, Cop26 chairman Alok Sharma said India and China should explain themselves to poor nations after watering down the Glasgow climate pact, adding that their actions had deeply frustrated him. He told the Guardian: We are turning coal into history. It is an agreement that we can build on. But in the case of China and India, they’ll have to explain to climate-vulnerable countries why they did what they did. Sign up for the daily Business Today email or follow Guardian Business on Twitter at @BusinessDesk The IEA report found that India is on track to increase its coal-fired power generation by 12% this year, while China’s use of coal-fired power plants is expected to increase to 9%. % despite a marked slowdown in recent months. This would mark a record high in both countries, despite an impressive rollout of solar and wind power projects, the IEA said. In the US and the EU, coal-fired power generation is expected to increase by 20%, from low levels in 2020, which is expected to keep power plant utilization below levels recorded in 2019. L he use of coal-fired power plants is expected to decline again next year as demand for electricity slows and the expansion of renewables continues. In the UK, where coal-fired electricity has seen a steady decline in recent years, owners of the latest coal-fired power plants have received record amounts to help keep the lights on this year as electricity prices have fallen. reached new highs after record market gas prices and one of the least windy summers since 1961.

