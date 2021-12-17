COVID-19: 7 LCBO in Ottawa to distribute rapid antigen tests Friday – Ottawa





Seven Ottawa LCBOs will distribute rapid COVID-19 antigen tests free of charge on a first-come, first-served basis starting Friday, as the province considers 10 more sites in the city to distribute tests next week. The following locations will be distributing kits starting December 17 while supplies last: Bank Street and Walkley Road

Carling Avenue and Woodroffe Road

Rideau Street and King Edward Avenue

Gloucester Blair Road and Ogilvie Road

Nepean Hunt Club Road and Merivale Road

Nepean Strandherd Drive and Greenbank Road

Orlans Innes Road and Tenth Line Road Kits are limited to one per person but will contain multiple tests. You don’t have to make an LCBO purchase to get a kit, but you will have to stand in line at the checkout to receive one. Anyone who is symptom-free and has not been in contact with someone recently tested positive for COVID-19 will be eligible to get a kit. The story continues under the ad Read more: Ontarians scramble for rapid antigen testing in provincial holiday testing blitz Ottawa is also expected to receive separate shipments of free rapid antigenic tests from the province starting Dec. 21, according to Dr. Vera Etches. The city’s medical officer of health told reporters Thursday afternoon that Ontario is still finalizing its plans to distribute the rapid tests, but is considering 10 sites around the city as distribution points. Trending Stories Support for COVID-19 lockdowns wanes as Omicron spreads across Canada: poll

Omicron FAQ: Everything you need to know about the COVID-19 variant These sites are in addition to LCBO distribution points, Ottawa Public Health has confirmed to Global News. Mayor Jim Watson said in the same news briefing that he hoped Ottawa could get rapid tests as soon as possible, noting that several pop-up sites in the Greater Toronto Area have already distributed tests this week. Work well with the province to see if we can’t get these kits sooner, he said. There is an expectation that there will be one kit per person on these distribution sites, which leaves Etches wondering how to best use rapid tests. While she said it was ideal to use rapid tests on a regular basis as a tool to screen for the virus, that is the purpose of tests kicked out of school with children during winter break, she said. that it was helpful to use a quick test before planning to attend a gathering with vulnerable people. The story continues under the ad Etches said rapid tests are actually better than initially thought at detecting infections when they are contagious, especially when there are high levels of COVID-19 in the community. I support people using rapid antigen tests, but there are limits, she added. A negative result on a rapid test is no guarantee that someone does not have the virus, for example, and positive results must be confirmed by a PCR test. Anyone with symptoms of COVID-19 should request a PCR test at a testing center instead of opting for a rapid test.















1:39

COVID-19: Mayor of Ottawa advises keeping holiday gatherings to immediate family amid Omicron spread





COVID-19: Mayor of Ottawa advises keeping holiday gatherings to immediate family amid Omicron spread

