Markets frightened by US tech stock sell-off





The fall in US-based tech stocks spilled over to India on Friday, with Sensex and Nifty falling 1.5% each as foreign portfolio investors (REITs) sold relentlessly. As 2021 draws to a close, analysts are basing hopes on the Union budget and the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections in February / March for market sentiment to improve. But there seems to be a consensus that the Nifty Index is near its near-term low after Friday’s drop. Sensex loses 890 points The Sensex lost 889 points to close at 57,011 while the Nifty lost 263 points to 16,985. Besides the overnight drop in US-based tech stocks, benchmarks were weighed down by central banks in advanced economies turning hawkish and Omicron cases on the rise globally. The US high-tech Nasdaq index, which fell 2.6% on Thursday, opened weakly on Friday. This saw the markets of China, Hong Kong and Japan fall on Friday. US markets were down due to Quadruple Witchcraft, an event in which all derivative contracts in different segments expire on the same day, causing enormous volatility. REIT on sale-spree Data from the India Stock Exchange showed that REITs sold shares worth 2,069 crore in the cash segment and index futures worth 470 crore on Friday. The same data showed that REITs offloaded stocks worth 26,687 crore in the cash segment, 4,275 crore in index futures and 3,873 crore in stock futures in December. During the same period, national institutions bought shares worth 20,042 crore. The benchmark 10-year government bond yield, bearing a 6.10% coupon, hardened by about 4 basis points to close at 6.4102%, with its price falling by about 25 basis points. paise to close at 97.8025. This paper was sold for a higher yield (about 3 basis points higher than the previous close) at 6.4034 percent at the auction. The price at this yield was about 20 paise lower at 97.85. We are six to eight weeks away from two major national events, the budget elections and the UP, which could potentially determine the direction of the market. After Friday’s drop, the Nifty index looks close to its short-term low and on the upside, index levels could be capped at around 18,600, said Rahul Arora, CEO, Institutional Equities, Nirmal Bang. He observed that corporate profits for the past year (FY22), which had been robust due to the negative base effect, will moderate in FY2023. Markets will see a breath of fresh air once investors start to factor in FY 2024 earnings and that’s when Nifty could break the bullish range. We’re six to eight months away from that, Arora said. IPOs have shaken the secondary market Analysts say IPOs have disrupted the recovery of the secondary market as cash was sucked into investing in the primary market. Between 60,000 crore and 80,000 crore have been sucked from secondary markets to invest in IPOs over the past two months. The upcoming IPOs of LIC and NSE will suck more liquidity. It just doesn’t allow Nifty to break above 18,600. Further market crashes will be limited as domestic funds oppose the sale of REITs, said Kishor Ostwal, MD, CNI Global Research.

