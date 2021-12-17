Chicago COVID deaths at highest level in months as city hit by another winter wave

COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths in CHICAGO are on the rise in Chicago as cases have increased in the city and unvaccinated people make up the vast majority of casualties, the city’s health chief said.

The virus kills an average of seven to eight Chicagoans per day Thursday, a 53% increase from just a week ago, according to data from the Department of Health. These are the highest daily deaths in months as coronavirus rises again in Chicago; during the summer, the city typically only saw one or two people die per day.

The vast majority of cases, hospitalizations and deaths in Chicago are in people who are not fully vaccinated, Dr Allison Arwady, chief of the city’s public health department, said during a live broadcast Thursday.

Absolutely, the vast majority of people both hospitalized and deceased from COVID in Chicago right now are unvaccinated, Arwady said.

Ninety-eight percent of Chicagoans who died from COVID-19 were not fully immunized, Arwady said. She said 99.997% of Chicagoans who are fully vaccinated did not die from the virus.

Cases have been on the rise for weeks, with a particular increase as the weather has cooled and people have gathered for Thanksgiving.

Now, hospitalizations have reached their highest level since the wave of winter 2020-21, and deaths are increasing.

The latest wave was fueled by the Delta variant, officials said.

But the Omicron variant, which is believed to be extremely contagious, has been found in Chicago and its suburbs. Officials said they feared there would be more groundbreaking cases and re-infections from the Omicron variant, although being fully vaccinated and receiving a booster appears to offer protection against serious illness and death.

I remain very concerned for the hundreds of thousands of Chicagoans who remain unvaccinated, Arwady said. At another point, she said, we’re really in a Delta wave.

With the upsurge in COVID-19, people can still gather for the holidays, but they should take safety measures, Arwady said. People should only come together if they have been vaccinated and given a booster; if you don’t know the status of other guests, you can use rapid tests to make sure people don’t have COVID-19, she said.

I remain firmly in favor of gatherings for the holidays, the end of the year, etc., said Arwady. But I want you to be careful.

Vaccination:

In Illinois, about 7.6 million people or 59.71% of states 12.7 million people are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to state data.

Statewide, 67,956 doses of vaccine are administered per day, based on a seven-day moving average.

Illinois and Chicago administered at least 18,403,106 doses of the 21,069,525 vaccine supplied to them.

City data shows that more than 1.7 million Chicagoans or 63.3% of all residents are fully immunized, and 70.1% of all Chicagoans have received at least one injection.

Anyone aged 5 and over can get the vaccine in Chicago.

COVID-19 vaccinations are free and do not require insurance. Anyone can call the city’s coronavirus hotline at 312-746-4835 for more information on how and where to get vaccinated in their community.

Numbers:

Fifty-two Illinoisians have been reported dead from COVID-19 since Wednesday.

At least 27,065 people have died from COVID-19 in Illinois, and 3,070 more deaths are likely linked to the virus, according to the state.

The state has reported 11,858 cases since Wednesday. That brings the total number of confirmed cases in Illinois to 1,933,291.

As of Wednesday, 191,311 tests have been reported statewide. A total of 41,823,332 tests have been reported in Illinois.

The seven-day case positivity rate in Illinois was 4.7%. The figure represents the percentage of people who tested positive among recent tests. It was 4.5% on Wednesday.

The seven-day test positivity rate in Illinois, which measures the percentage of positive tests, was 5.9%. It was 5.8% on Wednesday.

As of Wednesday evening, 772 people with COVID-19 were in intensive care and 391 people with COVID-19 were using ventilators in Illinois.

In Chicago, six deaths have been reported since Wednesday. There have been at least 6,121 deaths from COVID-19 in Chicago. The city sees on average more than seven people die per day, a 53% increase from last week.

Chicago has reported 2,534 confirmed cases since Tuesday. There have been a total of 362,089 confirmed cases. An average of 969 confirmed cases are reported per day, down 1% from the previous week.

Tests in Chicago are down 7% from a week ago.

Chicago’s positivity rate was 4.4%, down from 4% the week before.

