David Y. Ige | DBEDT press release: UNEMPLOYMENT RATE IN HAWA AT 6.0% IN NOVEMBER

HONOLULU The State of Hawaii Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism (DBEDT) today announced that the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for November is 6.0% compared to the revised rate of 6.4% in October. Statewide, 608,000 were employed and 38,450 unemployed in November for a seasonally adjusted total labor force of 646,450. Nationally, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4.2% in November, against 4.6% in October.

The unemployment rate figures for the State of Hawaii and the United States in this release are seasonally adjusted, according to the methodology of the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).

The unadjusted rate for the state was 5.4% in November, against the revised rate of 5.9% in October.

Salaried employment in industry (Establishment survey)

In another measure of employment, total non-farm employment increased by 600 in the month. Job gains took place in leisure and hotels (+1,200); Education and health services (+300); Professional and commercial services (+200); and Manufacturing (+100). Most of the increase in leisure and hotels was recorded in accommodation. Employment remained unchanged in commerce, transport and public services. Job losses were recorded in Information (-100); BTP (-300); Financial activities (-300); and other services (-400). Government employment fell by 100 jobs. During the year (November 2020 was the 8th month of pandemic effects), non-farm jobs increased by 44,800, or 8.4%. However, compared to March 2020 (the last month before the effects of the pandemic), non-farm jobs fell by 77,700, or -11.9%.

Components of the labor force

The concepts and definitions used by the Local Area Unemployment Statistics (LAUS) program are the same as those used in the Current Population Survey for national labor force data:

Civilian workforce. Included are all persons of the non-institutional civilian population aged 16 and over classified as employed or unemployed. (See definitions below.)

Busy people. These are all persons who, during the reference week (the week including the 12th day of the month), (a) performed work as paid employees, worked in their own business or profession or on their own farm, or worked 15 hours or more as unpaid workers in a business operated by a family member, or (b) were not working but had jobs from which they were temporarily absent due to vacation , illness, bad weather, childcare problems, maternity or paternity leave, work – management conflict, professional training or other family or personal reasons, whether or not they were paid for holidays or whether they are looking for another job. Each employed person is counted only once, even if they hold more than one job.

Unemployed. Included are all persons who had no job during the reference week, were available for work, except for a temporary illness, and had made specific efforts to find a job during the reference week. 4 weeks ending with the reference week. People waiting to be called back to a job from which they had been made redundant did not need to have looked for work to be classified as unemployed.

Unemployment rate. The percentage of unemployed in the civilian workforce [i.e., 100 times (unemployed/civilian labor force)].

Seasonal adjustment

Seasonal fluctuations in the number of employed and unemployed reflect the hiring and layoff patterns that accompany regular events such as the winter vacation season and the summer vacation season. These variations make it difficult to say whether the month-to-month variations in employment and unemployment are due to normal seasonal trends or to changing economic conditions. Therefore, the BLS uses a statistical technique called seasonal adjustment to solve these problems. This technique uses historical data on the labor force and data on the number of jobs to identify seasonal movements and to calculate the magnitude and direction of these movements. A seasonal adjustment factor is then developed and applied to the estimates to remove the effects of regular seasonal fluctuations on the data. Seasonally adjusted statistical series allow more meaningful comparisons of data between months or with an annual average.

Current Population Survey (Households) (CPS)

A survey conducted for employment status in the week that includes the 12e day of each month generates unemployment rate statistics, which is a separate survey from the Establishments Survey which gives the number of jobs in the industry. The CPS survey contacts approximately 1,000 households in Hawaii to determine an individual’s current employment status. Employed persons include: 1) all persons who performed paid or gainful work during the survey reference week, 2) all persons who performed at least 15 hours of unpaid work in a family business operated by a member of their household, and 3) all persons temporarily absent from their regular job, whether paid or not. People considered to be unemployed are those who are unemployed, have actively looked for work in the previous four weeks, and are

available to work. Workers on temporary layoff are counted as unemployed, regardless of whether they have carried out a specific job search activity. Inactive persons are those who are not classified as employed or unemployed during the reference week of the survey.

Baseline changes in local unemployment statistics data

State and sub-state level data for 2010-2020 have revised entries and have been re-estimated to reflect revised population controls and model re-estimation.

Modification of monthly employment estimates

This release includes revised employment figures for the seasonally adjusted series. The revised data reflect historical corrections applied to unadjusted super-sector or sector-level series from 2004 to 2020. For years, analysts at DLIR’s Bureau of Research and Statistics have developed monthly employment estimates. for Hawaii and our metropolitan areas. These estimates were based on a monthly survey of Hawaiian businesses and analysts’ knowledge of our local economies. Beginning with the production of the preliminary estimates for March 2011, responsibility for producing the state and metropolitan area (MSA) estimates has shifted from individual state agencies to the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).

For Hawaii, this means that the transition of the statewide MSA, Honolulu and Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina estimates for seasonally adjusted and unseasonably adjusted areas is produced by the BLS. State agencies will continue to provide the BLS with information on local events that may affect the estimates, such as strikes or layoffs / hiring at companies not covered by the survey, and to disseminate and analyze the findings. current employment statistics (CES) estimates for local data. users. The BLS believes this change is designed to improve the cost-effectiveness of the CES program and to reduce potential bias in state and region estimates. Part of the cost savings generated by this change should be spent on increasing survey response rates in the coming years, which will reduce the level of statistical error in the ETUC estimates. Until then, state analysts believe the change could lead to increased month-to-month variability in industry employment numbers, especially for counties and islands in Hawaii. The BLS can be contacted at (202) 691-6533 with any questions regarding these estimates.

Unadjusted employment estimates for Hawaii County, Kauai County, Maui, Molokai, and Lnai are produced by the Hawaii State Department of Labor and Industrial Relations.

Seasonally adjusted labor force and unemployment estimates for Honolulu & Maui Co.

The BLS publishes seasonally adjusted civilian labor force and unemployment estimates for all metropolitan areas, which include the City and County of Honolulu and County of Maui. The BLS publishes this data monthly in the Employment and unemployment in the metropolitan area Press release. The schedule is available on http://www.bls.gov/news.release/metro.toc.htm.

The six alternative measures of labor underutilization based on the Current Population Survey (CPS) and compiled on the basis of a four-quarter moving average defined:

U-1, persons unemployed for 15 weeks or more, as a percentage of the civilian labor force;

U-2, those who lost their jobs and those who completed temporary jobs, as a percentage of the civilian labor force;

U-3, total unemployed, as a percentage of the civilian labor force (this is the definition used for the official unemployment rate);

U-4, total unemployed plus discouraged workers, as a percentage of the civilian labor force plus discouraged workers;

U-5, total unemployed, plus discouraged workers, plus all other marginally attached workers *, as a percentage of the civilian labor force plus all marginally attached workers; and

U-6, total unemployed, plus all marginally attached workers, plus total part-time employees for economic reasons, as a percentage of the civilian labor force plus all marginally attached workers.

* Individuals who want and are available for work, and who have looked for a job in the past 12 months (or since their last job ended if they had one in the past 12 months), but have not counted as unemployed because they had not looked for work in the four weeks preceding the survey, for reasons such as childcare or transportation issues, for example. Discouraged workers are a subset of the marginally attached.

Note that the state unemployment rates (U-3) that are shown are derived directly from the CPS. As a result, these U-3 measures may differ from the official state unemployment rates for the last period of the 4th quarter. The latter are estimates developed from statistical models that incorporate estimates from the CPS, as well as input data from other sources, such as state unemployment claims data.

