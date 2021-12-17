Hong Kong Stock Exchange to Authorize SPAC Listings Next Month





(Bloomberg) – Hong Kong has unveiled its rule book for blank check companies, allowing quotes early next year while establishing a strict regime to protect investors. After a period of consultation on the proposed rules, the city stock exchange decided to maintain a fundraising threshold of HK $ 1 billion ($ 128 million), while reducing the minimum required support from institutional investors to 20. , according to a finding released by Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing Ltd. Friday. Retail investors are still not allowed to invest in the special purpose acquisition companies as proposed. Hong Kong has taken a cautious approach to allowing SPAC listings after being hit in the past by scandals surrounding shell companies. The vehicles earlier this year sparked a frenzied deal in the United States, which has since muted. Hong Kong families have played a major role in US PSPCs, the Family Office Association Hong Kong said in November. Throughout the process of creating the new PSPC regime, we have maintained an ongoing dialogue with stakeholders to understand the needs, practices and concerns of the market, said Bonnie Chan, Head of Scoring for HKEX. The new rules will be largely implemented as proposed, with modifications to take into account certain commercial factors while ensuring the quality of registrations. The green light could lead to an increase in listing in the financial center, which saw a significant slowdown in its initial public offerings in the second half of the year amid a crackdown in China and increased market turbulence. Read more: HK IPOs set to be Asia’s worst performer in 2021: ECM Watch The final form of the Hong Kong SPAC listing regime also relaxed its dilution after the issuance of warrants to 50%, from the proposed 30%, in order to align with Singapore’s SPAC regime. During a de-SPAC, shareholders could vote against the deal, but still have the option to redeem their investment, HKEX said. The separation of voting and investment reimbursement came about in response to market demand. Hong Kong struggles to attract service providers with strict regulations 2021 Bloomberg LP

