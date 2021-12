HSBC fined $ 85million for UK anti-money laundering breach

LONDON, Dec. 17 (Reuters) – HSBC (HSBA.L) has been fined 64 million pounds ($ 85 million) by UK regulators for failing in its anti-money laundering processes for eight year. The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said it found three key elements of HSBC’s UK transaction monitoring systems to have serious weaknesses over a period from March 31, 2010 to March 31, 2018. The fine comes amid a new crackdown by the regulator of money laundering failures. Register now for FREE and unlimited access to Reuters.com Register HSBC’s domestic rival NatWest (NWG.L) was fined £ 265million by a UK court on Monday for failing to prevent the laundering of nearly £ 400million, part of which was deposited in a branch in garbage bags. Read more The FCA said HSBC committed a series of failures, including inadequate monitoring of money laundering and terrorist financing scenarios until 2014, and poor risk assessment of “new scenarios” after 2016. It was also found that the bank had performed inappropriate tests and failed to verify the accuracy and completeness of the data in the monitoring systems. Among the breaches identified – which were specific to the UK – the bank failed to detect suspicious activity on the account of a construction manager who also played a leading role in a criminal gang attempting to steal money. million pounds by setting up bogus companies. The HSBC bank logo is seen in the Canary Wharf financial district in London, Britain on March 3, 2016. REUTERS / Reinhard Krause // File Photo HSBC also failed to detect a customer jailed for smuggling cigarettes into the UK and ordered to pay £ 1.2million by the HMRC tax office, where the bank missed “an extended period of unusual activity” , said the FCA. “These failures are unacceptable and have exposed the bank and the community to avoidable risks, especially since the correction has taken a long time,” said Mark Steward, executive director of FCA. HSBC did not contest the findings, which reduced its penalty to £ 91million, the regulator said. “We are delighted to resolve this matter, which concerns HSBC’s legacy anti-money laundering systems and controls in the UK,” an HSBC spokesperson said in a statement. “HSBC is deeply committed to fighting financial crime and protecting the integrity of the global financial system. “ The bank has had to tighten its global money laundering controls after a series of past scandals. In 2012, she was fined $ 1.9 billion to U.S. regulators for acting as an intermediary for Mexican drug cartels, and was under surveillance for five years. The FCA said his fine was unrelated to the US action. ($ 1 = 0.7509 pounds) Register now for FREE and unlimited access to Reuters.com Register Reporting by Iain Withers Editing by Rachel Armstrong, Jan Harvey and Mark Potter Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/business/hsbc-fined-85-mln-uk-anti-money-laundering-failings-2021-12-17/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos