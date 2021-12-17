Dow loses more than 400 points in volatile trading as market prepares to post losing week

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, United States, December 2, 2021.

US stocks came under pressure again in Friday’s volatile session with significant averages on track for a losing week amid concerns over tightening monetary policy and the ongoing pandemic.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 410 points, or 1.1%. The S&P 500 fell 0.6%, down for a second day. The technology-rich Nasdaq Composite reversed an additional 0.5%. At its session low, the Nasdaq fell 1.5%.

The main averages are on course to post a negative week, with the Nasdaq being the biggest loser. The tech-heavy benchmark was down 2.4%, while the Dow Jones and S&P 500 both fell more than 1%.

Friday coincided with the expiration of stock options, index options, stock futures and index futures, a quarterly event known as “quadruple witchcraft” which is usually accompanied by increased volatility.

The S&P financial sector lagged the most on Friday after bank stocks outperformed in the previous session. Goldman Sachs lost almost 4%, while Bank of America and JPMorgan both lost more than 2%.

Many mega-cap tech stocks have traded in the red. Amazon and Microsoft both lost around 1%, while Alphabet and Meta Platforms also fell 1% each. Microsoft lost more than 6% this week alone, and Apple is down 5% on the week.

Shares of electric vehicle darling Rivian fell 11% on Friday after the truck maker said it would fail to meet its 2021 production target.

Investors appeared to shift from high-growth tech names to consumer staples as they continued to digest the Federal Reserve’s latest move along with rising inflation and the spread of the omicron Covid variant.

“As the Federal Reserve becomes more hawkish and expectations of rising interest rates rise, investors are reducing their exposure to growth stocks,” said Jim Paulsen, chief investment strategist at The Leuthold Group. “In general, growth stocks have a longer duration than value stocks because a higher proportion of their cash flow will be received in the more distant future. “

FedEx shares jumped 5% after quarterly profits and income results beat expectations and announced a $ 5 billion buyback. The shipper has also reinstated its original 2022 EPS forecast.

Covid-19 vaccine makers Moderna and Pfizer are set to be the biggest winners of the S&P 500 this week, with weekly returns of 14% and 13% so far, respectively.

Earlier this week, the Fed announced a more aggressive plan to reduce its asset purchases, and that it plans to hike rates several times in 2022.

“Trading will remain very choppy for the remainder of the year as investors grapple with declining trading volumes over the next few sessions,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda.