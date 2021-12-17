Business
Dow loses more than 400 points in volatile trading as market prepares to post losing week
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, United States, December 2, 2021.
Brendan McDermid | Reuters
US stocks came under pressure again in Friday’s volatile session with significant averages on track for a losing week amid concerns over tightening monetary policy and the ongoing pandemic.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 410 points, or 1.1%. The S&P 500 fell 0.6%, down for a second day. The technology-rich Nasdaq Composite reversed an additional 0.5%. At its session low, the Nasdaq fell 1.5%.
The main averages are on course to post a negative week, with the Nasdaq being the biggest loser. The tech-heavy benchmark was down 2.4%, while the Dow Jones and S&P 500 both fell more than 1%.
Friday coincided with the expiration of stock options, index options, stock futures and index futures, a quarterly event known as “quadruple witchcraft” which is usually accompanied by increased volatility.
The S&P financial sector lagged the most on Friday after bank stocks outperformed in the previous session. Goldman Sachs lost almost 4%, while Bank of America and JPMorgan both lost more than 2%.
Many mega-cap tech stocks have traded in the red. Amazon and Microsoft both lost around 1%, while Alphabet and Meta Platforms also fell 1% each. Microsoft lost more than 6% this week alone, and Apple is down 5% on the week.
Shares of electric vehicle darling Rivian fell 11% on Friday after the truck maker said it would fail to meet its 2021 production target.
Investors appeared to shift from high-growth tech names to consumer staples as they continued to digest the Federal Reserve’s latest move along with rising inflation and the spread of the omicron Covid variant.
“As the Federal Reserve becomes more hawkish and expectations of rising interest rates rise, investors are reducing their exposure to growth stocks,” said Jim Paulsen, chief investment strategist at The Leuthold Group. “In general, growth stocks have a longer duration than value stocks because a higher proportion of their cash flow will be received in the more distant future. “
FedEx shares jumped 5% after quarterly profits and income results beat expectations and announced a $ 5 billion buyback. The shipper has also reinstated its original 2022 EPS forecast.
Covid-19 vaccine makers Moderna and Pfizer are set to be the biggest winners of the S&P 500 this week, with weekly returns of 14% and 13% so far, respectively.
Earlier this week, the Fed announced a more aggressive plan to reduce its asset purchases, and that it plans to hike rates several times in 2022.
“Trading will remain very choppy for the remainder of the year as investors grapple with declining trading volumes over the next few sessions,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda.
Sources
2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2021/12/16/stock-futures-inch-higher-following-tech-sector-sell-off-.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected].exbulletin.com