Pfizer plans to test a third dose of its COVID vaccine on infants and children: Coronavirus UpdatesExBulletin







toggle legend Nam Y. Huh / AP

Nam Y. Huh / AP Pfizer-BioNTech announced on Friday that it would expand ongoing clinical trials of its COVID-19 vaccine in children to include a third dose for participants as young as 6 months old. Testing a third dose will cause a delay in submitting data to regulators to authorize use in the United States. would expect to file the results in the “first half of 2022” if the trials are successful. The companies said two doses did not produce a robust immune response in children 2 to 5 years old. The companies, which produced the first vaccine against coronavirus infection approved for use in the United States, said they made the decision “following a routine review by the independent external monitoring committee. data, ”which acts as a watchdog over clinical trials. “The study will now include the evaluation of a third dose of 3 [micrograms] at least two months after the second dose of the two-dose series to provide high levels of protection to this young age group, ”the companies said in a declaration. “No security problem has been identified and the 3 [microgram] has demonstrated a favorable safety profile in children 6 months to less than 5 years of age, ”they said. So far, the Food and Drug Administration has only cleared the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for emergency use in children. 5 years and over. Research has indicated that the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is less effective against the rapidly spreading omicron variant than against previous strains of the virus. However, a booster dose has been shown to add significant protection. Earlier this week, Moderna announced similar results for its vaccine. Last month, the FDA authorized a third booster dose of either vaccine for all American adults. “The data illustrates the impact of a booster and that our vaccine works best as a three-dose primary regimen,” Pfizer chief scientist Mikael Dolsten said on a conference call, according to Reuters. Pfizer also said it was developing a vaccine designed to fight the omicron variant of the virus which has spread rapidly around the world in recent weeks. The company hopes to begin clinical trials of the updated omicron-specific vaccine in January. Pfizer also said that 30 million of the 80 million planned treatments of its antiviral pill Paxlovid will be available in the first six months of 2022.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/sections/coronavirus-live-updates/2021/12/17/1065200225/pfizer-third-dose-covid-vaccine-infants-young-children The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos