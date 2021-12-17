9 educational resources recommended by experts for newcomers to the stock market

getty

When it comes to the stock market, a little preparation can go a long way. Before venturing into the trading game, it is wise for newcomers to educate themselves on best practices, strategies, and tips. And there are certainly plenty of educational resources out there, books, magazines, TV shows, podcasts, websites, and blogs that claim to have the best inside information to become a successful investor. But what resources can you trust?

This is where the advice of experienced financial professionals is essential. They know which resources can provide reliable and actionable advice and which ones are best suited. Below, nine Forbes Financial Council members share resources they personally recommend to newcomers looking to learn about the market and smart ways to start investing.

1. The SEC website

Those who are considering investing in the stock market would do well to carefully read the education section of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. website. It is designed to help investors better understand investing and is written in plain English. – Philippe fischer, Micro Macro Infinity

2. NerdWallet

I send people to nerdwallet.com. It has a ton of information for newcomers to the stock market, with hyperlinks throughout the site, on best practices, investment strategies, and building a solid foundation on stock market basics. New content is always being added, and there is a lot to take. There are also FAQ sections and many informative articles. – Dave sackett, Visibility company

3. The smart investor By Benjamin Graham

There are a few classic investing books that should be a must read in K-12 public schools. i think everyone should read The smart investor by Benjamin Graham. It would likely change the way the typical investor views investments. – Kyle Cerminara, Global Fundamental

4. Unshakeable By Tony Robbins

i love the book Unshakeable by Tony Robbins. Other financial titans also join him in this book. They make it easy to understand the power of investing and how you should get started. – Joe camberato, National business capital

5. Podcast and books by Ric Edelmans

I love Ric Edelmans Podcast and books. He has a balanced approach to investing in the stock market. I highly recommend anyone looking to learn about stock investing to listen to their podcast and read the accompanying book, The truth about money. – Justin goodbread, Heritage investors

6. Investopedia.com

I appreciate Investopedia.com. The site offers an A to Z explanation of investment terms as well as online training. Several courses are intended for beginners and cover topics such as cryptocurrency, personal finance, and trading. One of the best features is the free simulation tool. This allows users to play in the market without losing money. It’s a great risk-free way to learn. – Jared weitz, United Source of Capital Inc.

7. Mobile investment applications

For beginners, Hideout and Tassels combine the ability to learn and invest in the sectors and industries that interest you. Once you have familiarized yourself with Stash and Acorns, check out TD Ameritrade and all their free training and courses. You can start by trying out penny stocks and grow into IPOs, large caps, and even options – all with support and training! – Kurt kunselman, Accounting Continued

8. The trendsetters

What do you consume whether you are an expert in makeup, clothing brands, bicycle brands, food or whatever? No matter who you are, you are an expert at something. Watch the results of the public stock market challenges where supermodels outperform stock brokers by investing in brands they know and are exploding in popularity. Parents can just watch what their kids are excited about; they are pioneers. – Joseph Orseno, tilt

9. A financial advisor

The most important investment strategy a newcomer can adopt is finding an advisor who can help them develop a personalized financial plan. Investments are an important part of achieving your financial goals, as are insurance (so you don’t lose wealth) and estate planning (in order to protect wealth). Myopic focus on investing alone is unlikely to achieve your goals. – Todd sixt, Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC