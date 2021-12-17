Here’s what stock market experts blame for Friday’s wild price swings — and it’s not just quadruple witchcraft





Friday is shaping up to be a dozen of a session on Wall Street, crowning what has been a gutsy race in the markets for the past few weeks.

Please fasten your seat belts and return your tray to the upright and locked position, joked Art Hogan, chief market strategist at National Securities Corporation, in comments to MarketWatch on Friday afternoon.

Friday’s U.S. stock market action looks particularly frantic, and experts say investors can attribute at least some of the sessions’ moves to a new factor: Quadruple Witchcraft. This is the classic definition of volatility; big swings both ways, Randy Frederick, managing director of trading and derivatives at Charles Schwab & Co., told MarketWatch on Friday. Sign up for our Market Watch newsletter here. The Quadruple Witchcraft occurs on the third Friday of the month of each quarter, in March, June, September, and December, and refers to the simultaneous expiration of stock options, stock futures, and stock index options and actions. futures. Friday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA,

-1.48%

Traded at a low of 35,284, down 1.7% or 613 points, until it cuts losses in afternoon trading. The decline in the blue chip index to its less severe Friday intraday was down 98 points. The Nasdaq COMP Composite Index,

-0.07% ,

which is up 0.4%, saw even more pronounced moves and was up 108 points, or 0.7%, at its intra-session peak and down 1.4% or around 200 points at its lowest of the day. The S&P 500 SPX,

-1.03% ,

meanwhile it was down 0.5%, to 4,645, but was as low as 4,600.22 on the session and up to around 4,666.70. However, quad witchcraft isn’t the only factor shaking the markets. Equity markets have been gyrating since the Federal Reserve on Wednesday confirmed its intention to step up the pace of reduction in market-friendly accommodations by cutting bond purchases at a more accelerated pace. On top of that, central bank projections for interest rates point to a three-quarter percentage point increase in benchmark fed funds rates, which currently lie in a range of 0% to 0.25%. . Frederick said worries about high interest rates and the battle between those who position themselves for a higher interest rate environment and those worried about high inflation are amplifying the moves. The Hogan nationals pointed out that usually quad witchcraft is not such a big factor, but the volume of contract expirations, which was at a 10-year high, also contributed to the outsized fluctuations. The days of quadruple witchcraft are always volatile, but this one also comes with investors reassessing long-term growth names for the rising rate environment, he said. Hogan added that concerns about the trajectory of the omicron variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 are also intensifying rotational changes and increasing volatility. Indeed, President Joe Biden warned on Thursday that hospitals could be overwhelmed as the omicron variant spreads rapidly across the United States, declaring the potential for a winter of serious illness and death, speaking during ‘a White House briefing. The course of the disease has raised some doubts about the economy and the reaction of central banks to the persistence of the pandemic. Usually, quad witching contract settlement tends to lead to inordinate volumes on the day, but particularly at open and close, analysts and traders said. History indicates that the days of quad witchcraft weren’t good for the S&P 500, at least for the bulls. But the declines have been modest. Over the past 10 years, the S&P 500 has lost 0.28% on the day. via Randy Frédéric



Frederick notes that the S&P 500 has fallen in each of the last four Quadruple Witchcraft events. That said, the movements of the Cboe VIX volatility index,

+ 4.86% ,

or VIX, were relatively moderate, given intraday market fluctuations. The VIX, which is used to express market expectations for the movement of the S&P 500 over the next 30 days, rose about 1%. The index tends to move in the opposite direction of stock market movements. The yield of the 10-year Treasury bill TMUBMUSD10Y,

1.407% ,

However, it was around 1.41% and had hit a low of around 1.37%, according to FactSet. These measures imply that investors could have concerns about the longer-term outlook for the market and the economy as the country attempts to weather the pandemic as 2022 approaches.

