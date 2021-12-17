Thousands of new COVID-19 vaccination appointments in Waterloo region should be filled quickly

Waterloo Public Health opened nearly 5,500 appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations on Friday at noon, although these should be filled quickly.

The new appointments will allow people to get vaccinated at the Bingemans Hockey Hub in Kitchener as well as the Cambridge Pinebush clinic before Christmas Day.

With thousands of appointments open, the region will always have its hands full trying to meet demand amid the recent wave of COVID-19 caused by the Omicron variant.

What a difference a single week can make. Last week, when I made the announcement, we had 40,000 third-dose appointments available, Vickie Murray, who leads the region’s immunization efforts, told reporters Friday morning.

From today, every available appointment at a regional vaccination clinic is booked and when we open new appointments they are immediately booked.

She said the demand for the booster shots currently exceeds the number of available appointments.

Currently, the option is only open to people in certain groups as well as people over 50, but the province is opening the floodgates and on Monday all people over 18 become eligible.

As of Monday, December 20, we will have approximately 350,000 people eligible to receive a third dose, Murray said.

Between today and January 20, there are nearly 42,000 appointments made in our regional clinics.

She said the region is looking for ways to increase the number of dates it can offer.

















This week we have already had a significant increase in the number of daily vaccinations, making 5,502 doses on Wednesday, said the woman leading the region’s vaccination efforts.

This is the most vaccinations we have had in a day since July 22, and it is twice as many per day as last week.

She noted that local pharmacies have also stepped up, performing 2,964 vaccinations for Monday alone.

That said, it is not yet clear how long it will take to clear the backlog of people who will want to receive a first, second or third dose in the coming weeks as the Omicron tsunami arrives.

It’s something I spend every minute of every day working on, said Murray.

We want to ramp up as quickly as possible and I think everyone is ready to do whatever it takes to make as many vaccination appointments available as possible.

Even with Herculean effort, it can still take a while to get there.

You can take a look at the numbers, and we’ll probably have to look at being able to do 20,000 vaccinations a day to meet the demand, said Murray.

But the maximum we ever made was 10,000 a day once in July, so it seems like an almost impossible task, but it is an impossible task that we promise to do our best to make it happen.

