Business
Thousands of new COVID-19 vaccination appointments in Waterloo region should be filled quickly
Waterloo Public Health opened nearly 5,500 appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations on Friday at noon, although these should be filled quickly.
The new appointments will allow people to get vaccinated at the Bingemans Hockey Hub in Kitchener as well as the Cambridge Pinebush clinic before Christmas Day.
With thousands of appointments open, the region will always have its hands full trying to meet demand amid the recent wave of COVID-19 caused by the Omicron variant.
What a difference a single week can make. Last week, when I made the announcement, we had 40,000 third-dose appointments available, Vickie Murray, who leads the region’s immunization efforts, told reporters Friday morning.
Read more:
COVID-19 Ontarians Scramble For Rapid Antigen Testing In Provincial Holiday Testing Blitz
From today, every available appointment at a regional vaccination clinic is booked and when we open new appointments they are immediately booked.
She said the demand for the booster shots currently exceeds the number of available appointments.
Currently, the option is only open to people in certain groups as well as people over 50, but the province is opening the floodgates and on Monday all people over 18 become eligible.
As of Monday, December 20, we will have approximately 350,000 people eligible to receive a third dose, Murray said.
Between today and January 20, there are nearly 42,000 appointments made in our regional clinics.
Trending Stories
Canada reintroduces PCR test for any duration of overseas travel amid Omicron
Ontario Announces New Restrictions In Response To Omicron COVID Variant
She said the region is looking for ways to increase the number of dates it can offer.
Small businesses prepare for new restrictions and capacity limits
This week we have already had a significant increase in the number of daily vaccinations, making 5,502 doses on Wednesday, said the woman leading the region’s vaccination efforts.
This is the most vaccinations we have had in a day since July 22, and it is twice as many per day as last week.
She noted that local pharmacies have also stepped up, performing 2,964 vaccinations for Monday alone.
That said, it is not yet clear how long it will take to clear the backlog of people who will want to receive a first, second or third dose in the coming weeks as the Omicron tsunami arrives.
Read more:
Universities of Waterloo and Wilfrid Laurier postpone in-person classes to next year
It’s something I spend every minute of every day working on, said Murray.
We want to ramp up as quickly as possible and I think everyone is ready to do whatever it takes to make as many vaccination appointments available as possible.
Even with Herculean effort, it can still take a while to get there.
You can take a look at the numbers, and we’ll probably have to look at being able to do 20,000 vaccinations a day to meet the demand, said Murray.
But the maximum we ever made was 10,000 a day once in July, so it seems like an almost impossible task, but it is an impossible task that we promise to do our best to make it happen.
See the link »
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Sources
2/ https://globalnews.ca/news/8459353/covid-vaccination-appointments-waterloo-region/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]