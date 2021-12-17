Detroit Red Wings Stock Exchange: Week Seven





Since our last scholarship, the Detroit Red Wings have gone 1-2, with a resounding loss to the Avalanche, a win over the Islanders and a loss to the Hurricanes. Let’s take stock of the performance of some players in this sequence. Upward trend Gustav lindstrom After a short break caused by injury, Lindstrom has been quite good on his return to the ice this week. He’s obviously not at Seider’s level as a defender, but he’s a quietly effective defender who doesn’t make a lot of mistakes. Lindstrom can also make surprisingly good strip-to-strip passes in transition, pushing Detroit deep into the neutral zone or into the attacking zone. Michael rasmussen Based on his trajectory, this week has been quite shocking for the struggling striker. After the fanbase buried him, Rasmussen came out and enjoyed a very solid week of play, underscored by a confident wrist that would end up being the winner of the Wings’ game against the Islanders. He’s still not close to his intended draft status, or even preseason expectations, but it’s good to see the big ‘Ras finally stop his free fall. Now let’s see if he can continue like this (of course he was put on COVID protocol right after the game he scored in). Downward trend Thomas greiss Alex Nedeljkovic is very comfortably the starting goalkeeper of the roster. Greiss has only made one start this week and he was pulled in the first half. The German goalkeeper allowed three goals on seven shots against the Avs and was eventually replaced by Neddy. He currently has a save percentage below .900 and his GPA is 3.67. It was a tough start to the season for Greiss, and the competition is just going to get tougher from here. Defense Goalies aren’t the only problem in Detroit. Defense has been downright bad lately, missing out on missions and failing to win battles along the boards (these struggles seem to be highlighted on the road). The Red Wings are allowing an average of 3.40 goals per game, which is the sixth-worst in the league. Basically the only thing that has carried the team is the top line and the goalies. A when doesn’t show up, the results aren’t great. When neither of these presents itself, the results are disastrous. Keep stable Philippe Zadina Zadina’s stock is very, very close to a downtrend. In terms of assists and goals, Zadina has been extremely disappointing, scoring just four goals and six assists in 30 games. However, I hesitate to say that its stock is declining at the moment. For everyone watching it is clear that Zadina played some good hockey, he just seems unable to find the back of the net. In his last three games, he has scored 15 shots on goal. With his cries of frustration, it is clear that Zadina’s most disappointed person is himself. If it doesn’t find certain points this week, you might see it in the “downtrend” part of the Exchange. Forwards are often measured by points in this league. Lucas raymond Raymond had a good week, collecting three assists in three games. His best play was a nice pass returned to Dylan Larkin to create a breakaway (Larkin took the opportunity). Raymond didn’t increase his already ridiculously high stock with his performance this week, but he didn’t decrease either. Raymond is still the top rookie scorer and the best winger in the squad.

