Pfizer tests 3rd dose of COVID-19 vaccine in young children

Pfizer and BioNTech are testing a third dose of their COVID-19 vaccine in an ongoing trial in children aged 6 months to less than 5 years old, the companies said on Friday.

The drug makers will also assess the safety and effectiveness of a third injection in 17-year-old children. Pfizer vaccine booster shots for 16 and 17 year olds have beendeleted last week.

Kathrin Jansen, head of vaccine research at Pfizers, saidin a conference call with investors on Friday, data on variants, including omicron, suggests that people vaccinated with three doses of the vaccine may have a higher degree of protection than those with two doses.

In a separatePress releasereleased on Friday, the companies said two doses of the vaccine generated a strong immune response in children under 2, comparable to what was seen in a trial in 16-25 year olds, but not in the cohort children aged 2 to less than 5 years old.

Therefore, we decided to modify each of the pediatric studies to incorporate a third dose into the series and seek authorization to exercise for a three-dose series rather than a two-dose series as originally planned, Jansen said during of investor appeal.





Jansens’ comment comes as health experts question whether the definition of fully immunized should be changed to include a booster.

Federal health officials urge all eligible people in the United States to get recalls to fight the threat ofomicron variant. Early data suggests thatthree shots of mRNA vaccinesprovide adequate protection against the new strain.

Dr Paul Offit, a vaccine expert at Children’s Hospital in Philadelphia, criticized Pfizers’ decision, saying evidence to date shows that two doses of the vaccine still protect against serious illness.

For me, the goal of this vaccine is the prevention of serious disease, he said, adding that this goal doesn’t seem to be shared by many others at this point.

The goal is no longer just protection against serious disease, but protection against infection, he said. This is not a target that we have for any other vaccine.

Dr. Isaac Bogoch, an infectious disease specialist at the University of Toronto, said that with the emergence of the delta variant and the increase in breakthrough infections, it is clear that the Pfizer vaccine should be a three-part vaccine. doses for adults.

But when it comes to kids getting three doses, Bogoch said, I have no idea. As always, we cannot treat children like little adults.

The two-dose Pfizers series has beenpermitted by the Food and Drug Administration for children as young as 5, but only those 16 and over are eligible for a recall.

Pfizer and BioNTech said on Friday that an ongoing study for children aged 6 months to less than 5 years old will now include a third dose containing 3 micrograms of mRNA given at least two months after the second dose.The companies tested the 3 microgram doses for the age group and the 10 microgram doses for children aged 5 to 11. Everyone from the age of 12 receives doses of 30 micrograms.

If the trials are conclusive, the companies have said they plan to submit data to regulators to support an emergency use authorization for children aged 6 months to under 5 years of age in the first half of 2022 with this series of three doses.

The companies said they plan to test a booster of 10 micrograms in children aged 5 to 11. They also launched a study to test a third dose of 10 micrograms or 30 micrograms in about 600 children aged 12 to 17.

This story originally appeared on NBCNews.com.