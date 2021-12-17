Business
WiggleCRC deal ends as new owner debuts on New York Stock Exchange
WiggleCRC has officially become a new owner as Signa Sports United (SSU), the Berlin-based online retailer which announced in June it was buying the UK company, debuted on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday.
The acquisition of WiggleCRC was tied to the IPO of SSU, which was completed through the group merger, also announced in June, of the publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, Yucaipa Acquisition Corporation.
SSU, owned before its IPO by Austrian real estate billionaire Rene Benko, is run by a former managing director of eBay in Germany, who already owned cycling e-commerce brands including Fahrrad.de, Bikester and Probikeshop, as well as other brands specializing in outdoor equipment. , tennis and team sports.
In June, he said the combined group following the purchase of WiggleCRC whose previous owners, private equity firm Bridgestone, took a stake in the expanded business would have revenues of $ 1, $ 6 billion and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. of $ 70 million.
Commenting on its NYSE listing, CEO Stephan Zoll said: This transaction is a milestone for Signa Sports United, providing capital to strengthen our position in growing e-commerce and sports technology and continue our expansion in Europe as well as the United States.
SSU is committed to a long-term value creation strategy, and we are excited to begin our journey as a public company to unlock the full potential of our platform and infrastructure.
He added: The acquisition of WiggleCRC is a huge strategic achievement for us, strongly complementing our geographic footprint and providing various synergies in the bicycle category. We are delighted to welcome the Wiggle Chain Reaction Cycles team to our group and look forward to mutually expanding our position as the world’s leading online cycling platform.
Mike zkan, president-elect of the SSU board of directors, said: “Today, Signa Sports United is emerging as a global leader in e-commerce and sports technology, ready to accelerate its expansion.
With the closing of the business combination as well as the acquisition of WiggleCRC, SSU takes another step to further accelerate its global expansion as a NYSE listed company. The listing will enable the company to accelerate the strategic consolidation of the e-commerce and sports technology industry.
The company said that in June, the deal that has now been concluded will see it become the world’s largest pure sports technology and e-commerce platform company, serving more than 7 million sales customers. active retail, more than 1,000 brand partners, more than 500 connected retail stores. , and more than 15 million users of the sports community around the world.
Zoll said: We are proud and excited about this next chapter in the history of SSU growth. Becoming a listed company allows us to continue to conquer market share in Europe and accelerate our American and international expansion while developing our platform solutions.
We also look forward to welcoming WiggleCRC to our SSU family. The acquisition strengthens our global online leadership, particularly in the bicycle category.
Our focus on growth and internationalization, coupled with our platform approach, generates significant scale advantages, he added.
Earlier this year, the company acquired two US-based ecommerce sites, MidwestSports.com and TennisExpress.com, and is targeting strong growth in the country.
Geographically, we have our stronghold in Europe, where we are the undisputed market leader, Zoll explained in a presentation a copy of which was published online by the US store Bicycle Retailer and Industry News to potential investors in June.
We see further growth in Europe, but also a major opportunity to replicate this success in the United States, which, despite its massive market size, is less mature from an online market development perspective, with no operators to the scale.
With our recent tennis acquisition of Midwest Sports and Tennis Express and the acquisition of Wiggle CSC, we will generate approximately 9 percent of total US net revenue and are well positioned to grow that share further.
He highlighted what he sees as huge opportunities in the online sports retail market, in part due to global megatrends.
He said: People want to stay healthy longer first and foremost, and sport is the perfect way to achieve that.
Second, they are also increasingly using digital devices when using sports trackers, wearable devices and apps to support them in their sports activities.
And third, a growing customer base is buying their sports equipment online, so there is a massive shift from offline to online channels.
All of this pushes the online sports retail market up from US $ 72 billion today to US $ 130 billion in 2025. And if you add the offline part, we expect our total addressable market to be will be US $ 670 billion by 2025. opportunities for us.
He identified one particular trend, the disruption of electric mobility, as offering a particular opportunity for the company.
Everyone is talking about electric cars, the Tesla, the Lucides of the world. However, consumers are starting to replace or supplement their cars with electric bikes.
And in terms of units sold, e-bikes are expected to grow six and a half times more than electric cars, a much larger trend that directly impacts our strengths as we are the world’s largest complete bike e-trader, with 300,000 fully equipped vehicles. assembled bikes shipped annually.
In this bicycle sector, the electric bicycle occupies a significant share, with growth of over 100% CAGR over the past six years. And our electric bikes have high brand share 30% owned brands with higher margin structure.
Therefore, this disruption of electric mobility alone is a huge growth engine for our business in the years to come, he added.
