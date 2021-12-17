Here’s how Ottawa’s new COVID-19 measures overlap with Ontario restrictions – Ottawa

On Friday, Ottawa Public Health and the Ontario government announced new restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19.

Many of the restrictions overlap in setting 50 percent capacity limits on restaurants, gyms and other indoor venues, among others, but some areas covered in the parallel orders are more specific to Ottawa and more general across Ontario. .

Ontario orders come into effect Sunday at 12:01 am, while Ottawa orders are active as of the same time on Monday.

Read more: Ontario Announces New Restrictions In Response To Omicron COVID Variant

A remarkable move by the province was to limit gatherings to 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors.

Dr Vera Etches said on Friday afternoon she was drafting a legally binding document letter of instruction local businesses imposing 50 percent capacity limits on a number of indoor facilities.

The story continues under the ad

The companies affected by the order include:

Restaurants and bars

Meeting and event spaces

Places of worship

Personal care services such as hair salons

Indoor gymnasiums and leisure complexes

Concert halls, theaters, cinemas

Museums, galleries and similar attractions

Casinos, bingo halls

Fairs, festivals and similar events

Capacity must also be limited to allow a physical distance of two meters between residents in these settings.

Ontario’s more general restrictions also include 50 percent capacity limits for retailers, malls and grocery stores.

The order of Etches includes places of worship within capacity limits, unlike that of Ontario.

Ottawa’s restrictions also limit the number of people dining at a single table to six, while elsewhere in Ontario, the cap is 10. Ontario is forcing all restaurants and bars to close at 11 p.m. and stop eating. serve alcohol at 10 p.m.

Trending Stories Omicron FAQ: Everything you need to know about the COVID-19 variant

British Columbia sets limits on social gathering and event capacity as Omicron variant spreads

Etches also said she is calling on all employers in Ottawa to allow their staff to work from home where possible.

Read more: “Limited supply” of rapid tests at select Ottawa LCBOs Friday

She also called on Ottawa residents to ‘pause’ participation in indoor team sports to reduce the possibility of the spread of COVID-19, but failed to take action to explicitly shut down organized recreational activities. .

The story continues under the ad

Administrative officers will apply capacity limits from Monday, responding largely complaint by complaint.

Etches said she favored limits on private gatherings and encouraged residents to meet with as few people as possible during the holidays.

















1:39

COVID-19: Mayor of Ottawa advises keeping holiday gatherings to immediate family amid Omicron spread





COVID-19: Mayor of Ottawa advises keeping holiday gatherings to immediate family amid Omicron spread



Ottawa Public Health reported 309 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, 110 more cases than the day before, reaching new heights since the peak last spring.

Active cases reached 1,223 on Friday.

There are three people hospitalized with COVID-19, but Etches warned that hospitalizations and deaths are delayed indicators and the current trajectory could see the city’s health system overwhelmed in the weeks to come.

Were on the worst possible curve in terms of destination of those who tested positive, she said.

The story continues under the ad

















1:48

COVID-19: Canada’s top doctor says “we must not dismiss” Omicron in terms of severity of cases





COVID-19: Canada’s top doctor says “we must not dismiss” Omicron in terms of severity of cases



See the link »

<br />

