Business
Here’s how Ottawa’s new COVID-19 measures overlap with Ontario restrictions – Ottawa
On Friday, Ottawa Public Health and the Ontario government announced new restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19.
Many of the restrictions overlap in setting 50 percent capacity limits on restaurants, gyms and other indoor venues, among others, but some areas covered in the parallel orders are more specific to Ottawa and more general across Ontario. .
Ontario orders come into effect Sunday at 12:01 am, while Ottawa orders are active as of the same time on Monday.
Read more:
Ontario Announces New Restrictions In Response To Omicron COVID Variant
A remarkable move by the province was to limit gatherings to 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors.
Dr Vera Etches said on Friday afternoon she was drafting a legally binding document letter of instruction local businesses imposing 50 percent capacity limits on a number of indoor facilities.
The companies affected by the order include:
- Restaurants and bars
- Meeting and event spaces
- Places of worship
- Personal care services such as hair salons
- Indoor gymnasiums and leisure complexes
- Concert halls, theaters, cinemas
- Museums, galleries and similar attractions
- Casinos, bingo halls
- Fairs, festivals and similar events
Capacity must also be limited to allow a physical distance of two meters between residents in these settings.
Ontario’s more general restrictions also include 50 percent capacity limits for retailers, malls and grocery stores.
The order of Etches includes places of worship within capacity limits, unlike that of Ontario.
Ottawa’s restrictions also limit the number of people dining at a single table to six, while elsewhere in Ontario, the cap is 10. Ontario is forcing all restaurants and bars to close at 11 p.m. and stop eating. serve alcohol at 10 p.m.
Trending Stories
Omicron FAQ: Everything you need to know about the COVID-19 variant
British Columbia sets limits on social gathering and event capacity as Omicron variant spreads
Etches also said she is calling on all employers in Ottawa to allow their staff to work from home where possible.
Read more:
“Limited supply” of rapid tests at select Ottawa LCBOs Friday
She also called on Ottawa residents to ‘pause’ participation in indoor team sports to reduce the possibility of the spread of COVID-19, but failed to take action to explicitly shut down organized recreational activities. .
Administrative officers will apply capacity limits from Monday, responding largely complaint by complaint.
Etches said she favored limits on private gatherings and encouraged residents to meet with as few people as possible during the holidays.
COVID-19: Mayor of Ottawa advises keeping holiday gatherings to immediate family amid Omicron spread
Ottawa Public Health reported 309 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, 110 more cases than the day before, reaching new heights since the peak last spring.
Active cases reached 1,223 on Friday.
There are three people hospitalized with COVID-19, but Etches warned that hospitalizations and deaths are delayed indicators and the current trajectory could see the city’s health system overwhelmed in the weeks to come.
Were on the worst possible curve in terms of destination of those who tested positive, she said.
COVID-19: Canada’s top doctor says “we must not dismiss” Omicron in terms of severity of cases
See the link »
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Sources
2/ https://globalnews.ca/news/8460009/ottawa-capacity-limits-covid-etches-2021/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]ite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]