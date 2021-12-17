Business and stock market news of the day: live updates

Elizabeth Holmes leaving court Thursday. Holmes is accused of stealing hundreds of millions of dollars from investors and of misleading patients and doctors.

SAN JOSE, Calif. For more than three months, the accused donned a medical mask, hugged his mother, and entered the Robert F. Peckham Federal Building in San Jose, Calif., Where officials, scientists and investors accused her of fraud.

Soon, a jury of foreigners will rule on his guilt.

Lawyers on both sides of the trial of Elizabeth Holmes, the founder of blood testing start-up Theranos, continued their oral arguments on Friday, bringing the months-long saga closer to a verdict.

In the courtroom on Friday morning, Kevin Downey, an attorney for Ms Holmes, stood behind a podium and spoke for several hours, attempting to discredit each of the government witnesses and sow doubt in the minds of the jurors. As he flipped through slides with titles that included This is All Right, and not all potential issues are real issues, a few jurors jotted down notes.

Ms. Holmes faces 11 wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud charges for allegations she made to investors and patients about Theranoss’ technology and business relationships. She pleaded not guilty. If found guilty, she faces up to 20 years in prison.

The trial, which alternated between a media spectacle and a business school warning, became a moment of truth in Silicon Valley, where executives rarely faced the consequences of their exaggerated claims. If Ms Holmes is found guilty, prosecutors could start digging more aggressively into the overwhelmingly optimistic accounts of rocket growth in more start-ups.

Even if she is acquitted, some executives could still advance more cautiously in their optimistic speeches. Startups have been riding a wave of investor exuberance for nearly a decade, despite repeated warnings of bubble-like behavior that could lead to more disasters like Theranos.

I suspect CEOs of similar companies will be more careful when speaking, said Andrey Spektor, lawyer at Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner and former federal prosecutor for the Eastern District of New York. He said the tapes of Ms Holmes presenting her business to investors and on television were among the most incriminating evidence in the case.

Prosecutors used dozens of witnesses and hundreds of documents to claim Ms Holmes, 37, knowingly lied to investors about Theranos. She said the company had military contracts when it didn’t, its technology was fully validated by pharmaceutical companies when it hadn’t been, and its machines could perform hundreds of tests. when she could only do a dozen.

On Thursday, Jeff Schenk, a Deputy U.S. Attorney and one of the lead prosecutors, summed up the government’s case simply: When Theranos was nearly strapped for cash, Ms. Holmes could have let it fail. But instead she chose to defraud investors, he said.

This choice was not only insensitive, it was criminal, Mr Schenk said.

Ms Holmess’ lawyers responded with a series of responses: Her colleagues told her the technology worked, that she was hiding information to protect trade secrets, that she was being controlled by her much older boyfriend, who was also his business partner, and the larger narrative was more complicated than the prosecution would suggest.

The government is showing an event that looks bad, but at the end of the day when all the evidence accumulates, it’s not that big of a deal, Mr Downey said. He showed slides illustrating the government’s heavy burden to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Ms Holmes knowingly lied to get money.

Ms Holmess’ defense relied primarily on her own testimony, which lasted for seven days and turned the narrative of the case upside down. This was the first time Ms Holmes had recounted her version of the events leading up to Theranoss’ collapse, which has been widely documented in podcasts, books, documentaries and reports.

At the booth, Ms. Holmes introduced herself as a hardworking and ambitious entrepreneur who believed in the technology and the potential of her business. Any exaggerations or misleading statements were just her big plans for the future, she hinted.

She added that Ramesh Sunny Balwani, her longtime boyfriend and business partner, had berated her and had taken control of all aspects of her life. She also accused him of sexual abuse, which he denied. Their relationship had been kept a secret at the time.

But in court, all aspects of the relationship, the text messages, the emails, the conversations, the infidelities and the limited liability company through which they owned a home were separated. Prosecutors have tried to show that the couple conspired to commit fraud. Ms Holmess’ attorneys have attempted to show she was a victim.

It is rare for defendants in white-collar criminal trials to speak out, and it is even rarer for them to present testimonies of abuse. Ms Holmess’ lawyers were to call an expert witness to link her allegations of domestic violence to the alleged fraud, but they did not.

On Thursday, Mr Schenk asked the jury not to dwell on the abuse charges. The case concerns false statements made to investors and false statements made to patients, he said. You don’t need to wonder if this abuse has taken place.

Ms Holmess’ testimony added to the spectacle of the trial, drawing large crowds of spectators who often waited more than five hours outside the courtroom for one of its limited seats. A man shouted that Ms Holmes was a patroness when she entered the building, and a trio of attendees pretended to sell black turtlenecks, Ms Holmess ‘professional uniform during Theranoss’ ascent in part of a work of art.