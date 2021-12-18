Kellogg workers to vote on another tentative dealExBulletin



toggle legend Josh Funk / AP

Even as Kellogg Co. and the union representing workers at its grain plants jointly announced a tentative agreement to end the month-long strike at the company’s four grain plants in the United States, workers at a rally in Michigan criticized the deal in a hint that the strike could go on for even longer.

“It is a Trojan horse given to us that will allow us to hurt ourselves on the road,” said Trevor Bidelman, mechanical technician at the Battle Creek plant and president of the local union, during of the gathering.

Union members will vote in the coming days. The results are expected on Tuesday.

The 1,400 workers at Kellogg’s factories in Omaha, Memphis, Battle Creek, Michigan, and Lancaster, Pa., Who are represented by the International Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco and Grain Millers Union, have been on strike ever since. their contract expires in October 5.

A “two-tier” wage system is a key issue

The most controversial issue has been a “two tier” salary and benefit system, in which employees who started in 2015 or later are paid on a different and lower salary scale than “old” employees.

Union members have said they want the two-tier system to end altogether, or less so, a way for so-called “transitional” employees to join their higher-paid colleagues after a certain period of time.

Thursday’s tentative deal comes less than two weeks after a previous deal that was “overwhelmingly” rejected by union members.

“For all the reasons we went on strike, none of this was resolved. We came out to resolve this equality issue. And [the previous] the agreement in principle didn’t talk about that at all, ”said Todd Manusos, a materials transfer operator at the Battle Creek plant, in an interview with NPR.

In A press release On Thursday, Kellogg’s said it was “happy” to announce the new deal. The company stressed the agreement’s wage increase for all workers and a “fast-track and defined path” for lower-level employees to move up to the next level.

“We value all of our employees. They have enabled Kellogg to provide food to Americans for over 115 years, ”said Steve Cahillane, Kellogg President and CEO. “We hope our employees will vote to ratify this contract and return to work.”

Workers could come back after Christmas

If approved, the deal would bring workers back to factories after Christmas. Kellogg’s declined to comment further.

A spokesperson for the national union also declined to comment on the details of the deal.

Manusos, who does not have a job in the local or national union, called the new deal “1% better” and “still not done” and said he expected it to be rejected .

“Getting out of a pandemic, quitting the jobs that are available for people who need them to support their families and stuff like that, if not now, when? ” he said. “We feel like this fight has been going on for a while. This is when we’re going to stand up, and this is when we’re going to win.”

When union members rejected last week’s deal, Kellogg’s announced it would replace strikers with new permanent employees, and followed up by listing the jobs online.

Afterwards, Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts, a Republican whose state is home to one of four factories, urged the company to return to the bargaining table.

And President Biden said in a press release that he was “deeply disturbed” by Kellogg’s threat to permanently replace the striking employees.

“The permanent replacement of strikers is an existential attack on the union, the jobs and livelihoods of its members. I have long opposed the permanent replacement of strikers and I strongly support legislation that would ban this practice,” said Biden.

Friday’s rally in Battle Creek, which was attended by Senator Bernie Sanders, was held before the announcement of the new interim agreement.

Sanders is the second top Democrat to visit the Kellogg picket line after Labor Secretary Marty Walsh visited the Lancaster plant in October.

This year has seen an organized labor boom with major strikes in manufacturing, media and healthcare, and closely watched union votes from employers like Amazon and Starbucks. Experts say it grew out of the pandemic and a strong new job market for workers.