Ontarians Line Up At LCBOs For Free Rapid COVID-19 Tests

A classic holiday race on Friday received a pandemic-era makeover as Ontarians tired of COVID lined up outside liquor stores not for alcohol, but for drug tests. antigen.

However, many returned home empty-handed – or with a little booze to make it worth the wait – as demand for test kits far exceeded the supply sent to some LCBO locations in across the province.

A line-up circled the block at the staked Toronto store Alexis Gosselin at 9 a.m. on Friday. She estimated that a few hundred people had beaten her there – and it turned out to be for nothing.

“Word came on the line and they didn’t have any testing, and the line kind of dissipated,” Gosselin said. “And then I thought since I was there, I would go to the LCBO. “

An employee told him the store had tests on Thursday, but they were gone within an hour and employees were unsure when they would receive their next shipment.

“It’s super frustrating because we’re hoping to reunite with my husband’s mother, who is 85 and it would be really good if we could do a test beforehand before potentially infecting his mother,” she said. declared.

Her two teenage children took five tests each home from school. The province sent a five-test kit home with all public school students before the holidays.

Now Gosselin is reassessing his strategy.

“Do we buy it, can we find it, do we steal it from the children?” ” she said. “I don’t know what we’re going to do.

Premier Doug Ford said the province was pushing rapid testing as fast as possible.

"I want to apologize to the people in line, they disappeared like rapid fire," he said on Friday afternoon.

















Ontario Distributes Quick COVID Tests for Free to Take Out for Vacation





Ontario Distributes Quick COVID Tests for Free to Take Out for Vacation



Ford said Ontario is begging the federal government for faster tests and added the province is expected to get 10 million more on Dec. 27.

The LCBO, for its part, said it was working to run tests in stores.

“We expect most stores to receive supplies today, but we cannot confirm the exact arrival times at each location and we expect our limited supply to fly off quickly,” a an LCBO spokesperson said in an email Friday.

The crown corporation ended up tweeting which locations were out of stock, but not which ones had kits on hand.

Stacy Peuhkurinen turned to another Twitter account as she embarked on her quest at the start of her work-from-home day – COVID Test Finders.

















Efforts to limit the spread of Omicron during the holiday season in Ontario





Efforts to limit the spread of Omicron during the holiday season in Ontario



She continued to refresh the page after her first stop in an LCBO was unsuccessful. The account was carrying updates from people at LCBOs across the province, many showing long lines and the supply situation in each. Many stores that did not have test kits installed makeshift signs to allay the hopeful masses.

Eventually, she said she had decided to “camp” at an outlet, hanging out in her parked car with an unobstructed view of the gates.

It was 1 p.m. when she finally got her hands on a test, and only after she saw people walking out of the store with the telltale little boxes. She said the sign outside the store still said there were no tests available.

Peuhkurinen said it was worth it for her to undergo the tests as she hopes to see her father and wife on Christmas.

“With this Omicron, it seems like it doesn’t matter whether you get vaccinated or not,” said Peuhkurinen, who received his booster on Thursday. “I’m just trying to be safe.”

Hazel Brown was also hoping to get some quick tests in a bid to be a bit safer this holiday season while seeing her family.

The first location she tried Thursday morning – the province is also handing out tests in some malls and other high traffic areas – was so crowded she couldn’t even enter the parking lot.

“People were wrapped around the parking lot and on the street,” she said. “And so I didn’t even bother to come in because I thought they would have a limited supply.”

She was luckier in an LCBO on Friday, showing up before opening time to try to get test kits, she wasn’t even sure she would be there as the store was closed to her. arrival.

About half an hour later, she said, those in line saw a welcome sight through the large windows at the front of the store: a man with three large boxes on a cart.

“Good!” she said. “It really feels like you hit the jackpot or something, that’s ridiculous.”

















Ontario Begins Holiday COVID Testing Blitz With Pop-ups Across Province





