Business
Canadians Seeking COVID-19 Rapid Tests Face Lack of Supply and Precarious Deployment
Canadians across the country are rushing for rapid COVID-19 tests amid the spread of the Omicron variant, only to find limited supplies and confusing deployments.
Queues at Ontario Liquor Stores (LCBOs) are commonplace during the holiday season, but many places across the province on Friday were looking for testing.
The provincial government has said that two million rapid tests will be made available for free at pop-up test sites in high-traffic environments, including certain malls, retail stores, holiday markets, public libraries and transit hubs during vacations, as well as in select LCBOs. Locations.
However, David Brennan arrived at an LCBO branch in Ottawa just before 9 a.m. ET to learn that none were available yet.
“The parking lot was crowded,” he said. “There were audible moans of disappointment as the guy with the sign came out. It all sounded very improvised and dystopian.”
WATCH | Canada has a surplus of rapid tests. So why are many not being used? :
Boththe Ministry of Health’s “pop-up vacation” web pageand LCBO press materials had indicated that the tests would be available in LCBOs starting Friday.
By late Friday, shipments had arrived in some places and a select few were able to perform testing before the LCBO announced on Twitter at 7:21 p.m. AND its supply ran out.
Shortages have also been reported in Alberta, where the provincial government says some pharmacies and health service sites in Alberta are now distributing tests.
Mohamed Elfishawi, owner of two pharmacies in Edmonton, said the lines at his stores were “crazy huge.”
“We got tons of calls from people who wanted it,” he said. Elfishaw said he ordered 1,000 kits for each of his pharmacies, but received less than half of what he requested.
At 9 a.m. MT, Alberta Health Services said its Lethbridge, Medicine Hat, Pincher Creek and Coaldale sites were already out of stock due to “very high demand.”
“I think it’s great that the key element is rapid testing,” said Sarah Mackey, a volunteer with Vaccine Hunters Alberta. “It’s a positive thing, but I wish it didn’t come at the cost of more stress for pharmacists and more stress for people in line.”
It was a bumpy deployment day, Mackey said. She said the group of volunteers had heard from pharmacies that some deliveries had not yet arrived.
“A very, very powerful tool”
Early data suggests Omicron is more transmissible than previous variants, with the number of Omicron cases in Canada now doubling every other day or less. Experts warn that the large number of cases linked to Omicron could soon put a strain on healthcare systems.
Craig Jenne, an infectious disease expert at the University of Calgary, says rapid tests provide an important layer of protection against Omicron threatening to dominate infection rates.
“It’s a small step, but a very, very powerful tool when used correctly,” Jenne said. “Doing a quick test before dinner to make sure there are no major infections at your Christmas gathering can be a very effective tool in keeping these environments safe. “
Some provinces have already made quick rests available to residents while others plan to roll them out soon.
In New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Saskatchewan, people have been able to access tests for free by getting them in public places likehealth centers,pop-up test sitesWherelibraries.
Meanwhile, Quebec will begin distributing 10 million tests to pharmacies across the province on Monday, and Manitoba is expected to receive a first shipment of 110,000 tests that it plans to make available to students in Kindergarten to Grade 6. year in First Nations schools.
Sources
2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/canada-rapid-tests-covid-19-frustrations-1.6290765
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]