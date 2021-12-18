Business
LCBO says it runs out of COVID-19 rapid test kits, same day it started supplying them
The LCBO said it was already running out of rapid COVID-19 antivirus kits after some Ontario stores began distributing them on Friday on a first-come, first-served basis.
“Our supply of COVID-19 rapid test kits is exhausted. Thanks for your patience and comprehension; We’ll post if we get more, ”the LCBO said in a tweet Friday night.
The organization said on Friday morning that it did not know the exact arrival times for specific stores and expected the “limited” supply to be quickly recovered.
Our stock of COVID-19 rapid test kits is sold out. Thanks for your patience and understanding. Well post if we get more. Visit https://t.co/fYKqUymQya for more information on test kits and take-out pop-ups across the province.
At a press conference on Friday, Premier Doug Ford said the province was pushing rapid tests as fast as possible.
“I want to apologize to the people in line, they disappeared like rapid fire,” he said.
Ford said the province is expected to get an additional 10 million rapid tests on Dec. 27 and added that it is calling on the federal government to purchase more.
here isa list of other pop-up sites offering rapid test kits.
Long queues at pop-up sites
The LCBO message comes as Ontarians scurried through long lines, hoping to get rapid testing with the holiday season on the horizon and COVID-19 cases increasing to a speed never seen during the pandemic, powered by the Omicron variant.
“We thank our customers for their patience and understanding,” the LCBO said in a statement.
“Our staff will do their best to share updates with anyone on hold and distribute kits upon arrival. Store signage is used at front doors to indicate if a store has kits, does not have any kits. no kits or expects kits. “
An allocation of COVID-19 rapid test kits is starting to be available on a first-come, first-served basis at select LCBO stores today. We expect stores to receive supplies today, but we cannot confirm arrival times at each location and we expect our limited supply to move quickly.
As of 11:15 a.m., the LCBO had tweeted that several stores in the GTA were already out of stock.
Ottawa Public Health said on Twitter Friday that no tests were available in that city’s LCBOs today due to delays. “The Province of Ontario is leading this initiative and we call on them to resolve the issues as quickly as possible,” the tweet said.
Ontario reported 3,124 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, the highest number in more than seven months and a 115% increase from the same period last week.
The seven-day average of daily cases rose to 1,914, a 72% jump from last Friday. The metric is about to double every 10 days or so.
The updated numbers come after Ontario’s COVID Science Table said Thursday that the highly infectious variant of Omicron threatens to overwhelm hospitals in the coming weeks.
