Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO Some of the most active companies listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Friday: Toronto Stock Exchange (20,739.01, down 0.77 points) Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX: BTE). Energy. Down 10 cents, or 2.8 percent, to $ 3.48 on 33.1 million shares. Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (TSX: TVE). Energy. Down 10 cents, or 2.8 percent, to $ 3.51 on 20.1 million shares. TC Energy Corp. (TSX: TRP). Energy. Up 13 cents, or 0.2 percent, to $ 58.71 on 17.5 million shares. Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX: SU). Energy. Down 38 cents, or 1.3 percent, to $ 29.90 on 14.7 million shares. Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX: CVE). Energy. Down 54 cents, or 3.6 percent, to $ 14.52 on 14.1 million shares. Kinross Gold Corp. (TSX: K). Materials. Up 26 cents, or 3.8 percent, to $ 7.16 on 13.7 million shares. Companies in the news: SNC-Lavalin inc. (TSX: SNC). Down 39 cents or 1.3 percent to $ 29.97. SNC-Lavalin Inc. says it is part of a joint venture that was awarded a $ 400 million contract to refurbish components of a Candu nuclear unit at Bruce Power. The Montreal-based company says its joint venture partners Candu Energy Inc and Shoreline Power Group Aecon Group Inc. and United Engineers & Constructors Inc. share a percent stake in the project. In 2018, the joint venture was awarded a similar contract for the refurbishment of Unit 6. Both projects will allow Candu units to continue to operate safely until 2064. The latest contract covers all planning and construction activities. execution necessary for the renovation of the reactor. Work will begin in 2023 to remove and replace reactor-related components 480 fuel channels and calandria tubes as well as 960 end fittings. They will also remove and replace 980 supply lines with a view to project completion in 2026. Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX: CVE). Down 54 cents or 3.6 percent to $ 14.52. Cenovus Energy Inc. claims that Strathcona Resources Ltd. will be the purchaser of its Tucker thermal oil sands project in northeastern Alberta. Calgary-based Cenovus said Thursday it had reached an $ 800 million deal to sell the asset, but did not immediately disclose the buyer. Strathcona Resources is a private oil and gas company wholly owned by the Calgary investment firm Waterous Energy Fund and the employees of Strathcona. Strathcona is a merger of two Waterous Energy Fund holding companies, Strath Resources and Cona Resources. The two companies merged in August 2020. At the time, Strathcona said the merged company would be North America’s largest fully privately owned, oil-weighted producer in North America, with production of 60 000 barrels of oil equivalent per day. Cona Resources acquired Pengrowth Energy Corp. in January 2020 for $ 740 million. Imperial Oil Ltd. (TSX: IMO). Down 51 cents or 1.2 percent to $ 42.41. Imperial Oil Ltd. says she expects her capital spending to total $ 1.4 billion next year. Company says plan includes accelerating a tailings project in the pit at the Kearl oil sands facility and completing and commissioning a product pipeline in southern Ontario . It also makes continued investments in Kearls’ autonomous fleet and the application of solvent technologies. Imperial Oil expects production next year to be between 425,000 and 440,000 barrels of crude oil equivalent per day. The throughput of the refinery is expected to be between 395,000 and 405,000 barrels per day with capacity utilization between 92 and 94%. Imperial also said a final investment decision for its Strathcona renewable diesel project is expected next year. This report by The Canadian Press was first published on December 17, 2021. The Canadian Press

