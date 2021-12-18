Business
5 regional hockey COVID outbreaks linked to 56 cases: Waterloo Public Health
Two more hockey-related COVID-19 outbreaks were reported by Waterloo Public Health on Friday, including one linked to the Waterloo Minor Hockey Association and another that remains unnamed.
The WMHA outbreak is linked to five cases, while the other is linked to two, which is why one has not been named.
In total, there are now five hockey-related COVID-19 outbreaks in the region that have been linked to 56 cases of COVID-19.
A third outbreak has also been declared at Tait Street Public School in Cambridge, as there are now 23 active outbreaks in the area.
Waterloo Public Health reported 88 new positive tests for the coronavirus on Friday, bringing the total number of cases in the region to 21,843.
The seven-day moving average of daily new cases continues to rise at a rapid pace as it now stands at 74.4, after rising to 51.4 on Monday.
For the first time in four days, no new COVID-19-related deaths have been reported in the region, with the death toll rising to 312, including five victims so far this month.
Another 72 people were also cleared of the virus, bringing the total number of resolved cases in the region to 20,928.
That means the region now has 521 active cases of COVID-19, the most reported in six months.
COVID-19: Support for lockdowns wanes as Omicron spreads across Canada, poll finds
There are now 17 patients in local hospitals being treated for COVID-19, including five people in intensive care.
At the end of the spectrum, Waterloo Public Health reports that there have now been 978,050 vaccinations performed in the region, 5,890 more than what was reported on Thursday.
A large portion of the vaccines appeared to be from people receiving a third dose of the vaccine, with that total increasing from 5,442 to 54,331.
There were only 184 more residents in the area who were fully vaccinated, that number now stands at 457,560, or 75.6% of the total population.
Elsewhere, Ontario reported 3,124 new cases of COVID on Friday, as daily positive infections continue to rise rapidly in connection with the highly contagious variant of Omicron. The provincial total of cases now stands at 642,465.
Patients with COVID in intensive care units (intensive care units) have remained relatively stable but are increasing slowly overall. Experts said it could take up to two weeks or more after an increase in the number of new cases to see a larger increase in hospitalizations.
Of the 3,124 new cases recorded on Friday, data showed that 788 were unvaccinated people, 96 were partially vaccinated, 2,120 were fully vaccinated and for 130 people, the vaccination status was unknown.
According to the Fridays report, 759 cases were recorded in Toronto, 294 in Ottawa, 215 in York region, 209 in Peel region, 205 in Kingston region and 194 in Halton region. All other local public health units reported fewer than 150 new cases in the provincial report.
The death toll in the province rose to 10,107 with five more deaths reported.
with files from Gabby Rodrigues of Global News
