New IRS 2022 standard mileage rates





The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has Posted new standard mileage rates for driving an automobile for business, charity, medical or moving purposes in 2022. IRS mileage rates will increase in 2022.

New IRS mileage rates The new IRS mileage rates apply to travel from January 1, 2022. 58.5 cents per mile for commercial purposes

18 cents per mile for medical or moving purposes

14 cents per mile for charitable purposes New mileage rates have increased from 56 cents per mile for business purposes and 16 cents per mile for medical or moving purposes in 2021. New mileage rates have increased due to changes in fuel prices, fuel economy and insurance costs. The depreciation portion of the business mileage rate is 26 cents per mile in 2022, unchanged from 26 cents per mile in 2021. If the actual costs of operating a vehicle for business purposes by an employee are higher, they may deduct a higher amount if they document the actual expenses. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> The IRS sets new mileage rates for business and medical travel / moves each year. The charitable rate is set by law [26 USC 170(i)] and does not change. What does the IRS mileage rate cover? The same rate applies to all automobiles, including cars, vans, pickup trucks and panel trucks. Mileage rates include the variable costs of operating a vehicle, such as the cost of gasoline, oil, tires, maintenance and repairs, as well as the fixed costs of operating the vehicle. vehicle, such as insurance, registration and depreciation or lease payments. Mileage rates do not include parking and toll charges. Mileage rates do not vary by geography. Taxpayers cannot deduct personal use of a vehicle. Company reimbursement Many companies use IRS mileage rates to reimburse employees for business automobile travel. Some colleges base the transportation allowance in the cost of attending college on the business mileage rate and distance from home to school for commuting students. If public transportation is available, however, they will use the cost of a bus or train pass, whichever is lower. Deductibility may be limited The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act 2017 eliminated various itemized deductions temporarily until December 31, 2025, preventing taxpayers from claiming a deduction for unreimbursed employee travel expenses. Previously, various itemized deductions exceeding 2% of the AGI were deductible. The law also removed the deduction for moving expenses until the end of 2025. There is an exception for active-duty members of the United States Armed Forces who move due to a permanent change of position and members of the Reserve. performing services over 100 miles. of the House. There are also exceptions for state and local officials who are paid on an honorarium basis, certain performing artists, and elementary and secondary school teachers, who may deduct unreimbursed employee travel expenses as an adjustment. of income on Schedule 1 of IRS Form 1040, as opposed to the itemized deductions in Schedule A. Nonetheless, self-employed taxpayers may be able to deduct their mileage as a business expense on Schedule C for Sole Proprietorships, Schedule K-1 (IRS Form 1065) for Partnerships, or IRS Form 1120 or IRS Form 1120S for corporations. Historical IRS Mileage Rates Table showing IRS mileage rates from 2011 to present.

Marc Kantrowitz



