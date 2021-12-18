Pathway Health announces dual listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange





TORONTO, December 17, 2021 / CNW / -Pathway Health Corp. (TSXV: SSP) (Frankfurt: KL1) (formerly Colson Capital Corp.) (“Path“or the” Company “), an integrated healthcare company that provides products and services to patients with chronic pain and related conditions, is pleased to announce that the Company’s shares have been accepted for be listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (“FSE”) and started trading on December 17, 2021 under the symbol “KL1“. “Listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange will provide Pathway Health with direct access to European capital markets and an opportunity for the company to increase transaction liquidity and facilitate investment by expanding our shareholder base,” said Ken yoon, CEO of Pathway Health. About the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

The Frankfurt Stock Exchange is one of the world’s largest securities trading centers. With a turnover of around 90 percent, it is the largest germany seven stock exchanges and it is an international trading center, which is reflected in the structure of its participants. Of the roughly 200 market participants, around 50 percent are from countries other than Germany. The ESF facilitates advanced e-commerce, regulation and information systems, enabling it to meet the growing demands of cross-border commerce. About Pathway Health

Pathway Health is an integrated healthcare company providing products and services to patients with chronic pain and related conditions. The company owns and operates nine community clinics in four provinces where its team of healthcare professionals work together to help patients through a variety of evidence-based approaches and products, including medical cannabis. Pathway Health’s patient care programs use an interdisciplinary approach that is guided by qualified pain specialists, physiotherapists and occupational therapists, psychologists, nurses and other health care providers. Pathway is also the leading provider of medical cannabis services in Canada and has established itself as the primary partner of national and regional pharmaceutical companies for the delivery of medical cannabis services to their customers. The Company is working with several pharmaceutical companies to develop cannabis-based health products (CHP) for the distribution of over-the-counter products to retail pharmacies across the country following planned changes to the Cannabis Act. For more information, visit the Pathway Health website: www.pathwayhealth.ca Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. SOURCE Pathway Health Corp. For further information: Wayne Cockburn, President, Pathway Health Corp., (905) 505-0770, [email protected]; Dave Burwell, Vice President, The Howard Group, (403) 410-7907, [email protected] Related links https://pathwayhealth.ca/

