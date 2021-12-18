Business
Here are the COVID-19 restrictions for Ottawa as the holiday season approaches
New restrictions are being placed on social gatherings, restaurants, gyms, museums and other businesses in Ottawa to combat the spread of the worrying variant of COVID-19 Omicron.
Medical Officer of Health Dr Vera Etches issued a letter of instruction Friday, imposing new capacity limits and physical distancing requirements on local businesses. Soon after, the Ontario government announced new restrictions on social gatherings and businesses.
CTVNewsOttawa.ca is reviewing the COVID-19 restrictions in place for Ottawa, which will take effect on December 19 and 20.
SOCIAL MEETINGS
The Ontario government is reducing social gathering limits for indoor and outdoor venues.
As of Sunday, the social gathering limits have been 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors.
CAPACITY LIMITS IN COMPANIES
A 50% capacity limit will be in effect at these locations, effective Sunday, December 19 at 12:01 a.m.
Restaurants, bars and other dining establishments and strip clubs
Retailers (including grocery stores and pharmacies)
Shopping centers
Personal care services
Non-spectator areas of facilities used for sports and recreational fitness activities (e.g. gymnasiums)
Personal physical trainers
Indoor recreational facilities
Indoor clubhouses in outdoor recreational facilities
Tour and guide services
Photography studios and services
Marinas and nautical clubs
The instruction letter issued by Dr. Etches reduces capacity to 50 percent at the following sites in Ottawa. The new rules for these establishments come into effect on Monday, December 20.
Meetings and event spaces, including conference and convention centers
Indoor concert halls, theaters and cinemas
Museums, galleries and similar attractions
Casinos, bingo halls and other gaming establishments
Indoor fairs, rural exhibitions, festivals and similar events
Faith-based organizations and places of worship
On Wednesday, the Ontario government announced 50% capacity limits for indoor entertainment venues, sports stadiums, and meeting and event spaces with an indoor capacity of more than 1,000 people.
RULES FOR RESTAURANTS
The Ontario government has announced “additional protective measures” for businesses to further reduce the spread of COVID-19.
Bars, restaurants, meeting and event spaces, and strip clubs must close before 11 p.m. Take-out and delivery are authorized after 11 p.m.
The sale of alcohol will be restricted after 10 p.m. and alcohol consumption in shops or places prohibited after 11 p.m.
Dancing will not be allowed except for workers or performers
SIX AT THE TABLE
Ottawa Public Health has introduced new restrictions on bars and restaurants, effective Monday at 12:01 a.m.
Customers must be seated at all times when consuming food and drink, and no more than six people are allowed per table.
SPORTING EVENTS, CONCERTS, CINEMAS, CASINOS
On Wednesday, the Ontario government introduced 50 percent capacity limits for indoor entertainment venues, sports stadiums, and meeting and event spaces with an indoor capacity of more than 1,000 people.
The province announced new food and drink restrictions at venues on Friday.
Food and / or drink services will be prohibited during sporting events; concert halls, theaters and cinemas; casinos, bingo halls and other gaming establishments; and horse racing tracks, car racing tracks and other similar sites
Ottawa Public Health has imposed a 50 percent capacity limit on theaters and theaters.
INDOOR FAIRS, RURAL EXHIBITIONS, FESTIVALS AND SIMILAR EVENTS
Indoor fairs, rural exhibitions and festivals in Ottawa face new restrictions.
Dr Etches says the number of people in the facility should be limited to 50 percent of its capacity.
MUSEUMS, GALLERIES, ZOOS, SCIENCE CENTERS, MILESTONES, HISTORICAL SITES AND SIMILAR ATTRACTIONS
The medical officer of health has issued new capacity restrictions for museums, galleries, aquariums, zoos, science centers, monuments, historic sites, botanical gardens and similar attractions.
The number of people authorized in a covered area with an attraction ticket office is limited to 50% of its capacity. The capacity is also limited to 50 percent for an event or activity sitting inside the attraction.
FAITH ORGANIZATIONS AND PLACES OF WORSHIP
All places of worship face new restrictions as the holiday season approaches.
Under Dr. Etches’s letter of instruction, participation in a wedding, funeral or religious service, rite or ceremony indoors in a building or structure other than a private dwelling is limited to 50 per cent. hundred of its capacity. The new capacity limits will take effect on December 20.
The capacity is 50 percent although proof of vaccination is required.
