Biden’s Covid Vaccine Mandate Restored for Big Business

But Judge Joan L. Larsen, a person appointed by Trump, expressed his dissent, arguing as the Fifth Circuit panel before her did that the agency had exceeded its legal authority. The coronavirus pandemic: what you need to know Map 1 of 4 Pfizer vaccine in young children. The company said that a low dose of its coronavirus vaccine has failed to produce an adequate immune response in children 2 to 5 years old in ongoing clinical trials. The setback threatens to keep the vaccine in young children longer than many had hoped. The United States exceeds 800,000 deaths. Last week, Covid deaths in the United States surpassed 800,000, the highest number known of any country. About 75 percent of these deaths involved people 65 years of age or older. One in 100 elderly Americans has died from the virus. The mandate is directly aimed at protecting the unvaccinated from their own choices, Judge Larsen wrote. Vaccines are available free of charge, and unvaccinated people can choose to protect themselves at any time. And because the secretary likely doesn’t have the authority of Congress to force them to protect themselves, the remaining stay factors can’t tip the scales. All of the Fifth Circuit panel judges who blocked the rule were appointed Tory Republicans. Opponents of the decision could appeal directly to the Supreme Court, which is controlled by a conservative bloc of six Republican nominees. (The Supreme Court refused this month to block New York’s requirement that healthcare workers be vaccinated against the coronavirus even when they cite religious objections.) The challengers could also appeal to the United States Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit. Of its 16 sitting judges, five were nominated by Democrats and 11 were nominated by Republicans. (However, one of the Republican nominees, Judge Helene N. White, was originally a candidate for a Democratic President, Bill Clinton, before being re-appointed by a Republican, George W. Bush, as part of a political agreement.) Conditions on the ground are changing rapidly, with an upsurge in new cases, apparently due to the more infectious Omicron variant. Last month, the Justice Department warned that preventing the warrant from coming into force would likely cost dozens, if not hundreds of lives a day, in addition to a large number of hospitalizations, others serious health effects and huge costs. The OSHA rule, along with a separate requirement for federal contractors, has helped a number of large companies advertise some form of vaccination warrant, including Procter & Gamble, IBM, and American Airlines. Others, like Tyson Foods and Google, have introduced mandates on their own, in the face of the growing risk of the Delta variant.

