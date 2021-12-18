Support for COVID-19 lockdowns wanes as Omicron spreads across Canada: poll – National

A majority of Canadians say they are still in favor of another lockdown to stop the spread of the Omicron COVID-19 variant, a new poll has revealed.

But despite more than 55% of Canadians showing such support for the renewed public health measures, poll results conducted by Ipsos exclusively for Global News also show that the same support is waning.

Omicron FAQ: Everything you need to know about the COVID-19 variant

A previous poll by Ipsos showed that in July 2021, nearly seven in 10 Canadians said they would support more lockdown measures amid a fourth wave of the pandemic, which fell to 63% in September and now sits at just 56% as The Omicron Driven Wave begins to ride across the country.

The story continues under the ad

Darrell Bricker, CEO of Ipsos Public Affairs, said the drop in the number may reflect Canadians not only feeling frustrated with the repeated blockages, but also wondering if it’s the right thing to do given the high vaccination rates in Canada.

Read more: Omicron fears are forcing Canadian businesses to prepare for the worst, another lockdown

Bricker said he noticed two shifts in public opinion that could also indicate the decrease in support they now show for lockdowns, people are less extremely concerned about COVID-19 than they were before and that there is more room for the government to address other issues and concerns.

“We’re certainly seeing that in our polls, but also considering the fact that we’ve had such a surge in vaccinations, I wonder if people think they might be more protected than they actually are.” , did he declare. .

The new poll comes as public health units across the country prepare for what appears to be a fifth wave of COVID-19, driven by the spread of the highly transmissible variant Omicron.

Since its first identification in South Africa, Omicron has spread to more than 77 countries, including Canada, according to the WHO.

















2:06

‘This virus continues to give us the next card’: Canadian COVID-19 resurgence predicted as Omicron threat grows





“This virus continues to give us the next card”: Canadian COVID-19 resurgence predicted as Omicron threat increases on December 10, 2021



The health agency said the variant posed a “very high” risk of derailing the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, and that it was likely to be found in more countries

The story continues under the ad

While preliminary data indicates that the variant screened with dozens of mutations is much more transmissible, it also suggests that it is not more lethal than dominant strains of COVID-19, such as the Delta variant.

Early data also suggests that the variant does not appear to affect the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines and that injections still offer protection against serious consequences such as death and hospitalization.

Trending Stories Canada reintroduces PCR test for any duration of overseas travel amid Omicron

British Columbia sets limits on social gathering and event capacity as Omicron variant spreads

Read more: Omicron rages on in the UK What can Canada learn?

This transmissibility, however, worries researchers around the world, as well as in Canada, where public health officials have predicted that Omicron should replace Delta could be the dominant strain in the country and daily infections could rise. skyrocketing to over 26,000 a day by mid-January. .

However, Bricker says if variant cases increase, Canadians’ opinions on blockages may increase over time.

“So I think over the next couple of weeks, because this thing seems to be moving pretty quickly, we’ll either see that number stabilize at that level, or if it goes somewhere it will probably increase,” he said. he declares. noted.

“This is something that we will have to watch over time.”

















0:28

COVID-19: Freeland says Omicron variant underscored importance of pandemic supports offered by Bill C-2





COVID-19: Freeland says Omicron variant underscored importance of pandemic supports offered by Bill C-2 December 9, 2021



Poll results also differ from region to region, with blockade support highest in Quebec and British Columbia, and lowest in Ontario and Alberta.

The story continues under the ad

Additionally, the poll also found that Canadians believe Omicron would ultimately delay the country’s return to normal, with more than 80 percent of Canadians agreeing.

On travel, eight in 10 said they would cancel their travel plans if COVID-19 worsened, although more than 35% said they were ready to travel next year despite the fluctuation the number of cases.

“It shows that people are realizing that there is an effect happening in Canada because of Omicron, that we are in a new phase of everything that we are dealing with, and therefore, they should adjust their behavior. as a result, ”Bricker said.

Bricker said we may now be seeing a situation where people are not as supportive of lockdowns as they were “but maybe travel is still off limits.”

However, despite waning support for the closures, Canadians appear to approve of public health officials and their guidelines. According to the poll, it was found that public health officials had far outstripped political leaders in their responses to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer, Dr. Theresa Tams, had an approval rating of 64% for handling the pandemic, while Prime Minister Justin Trudeaus was at 49% in comparison. Canadian prime ministers also had an average approval of about 57 percent for their handling of the situation.

The story continues under the ad

















2:18

No closures or blockages: Biden unveils US plan to fight COVID-19 in winter





No closures or blockages: Biden unveils US plan to fight COVID-19 in winter on December 2, 2021



Bricker says we are seeing an evolution in polls as more Canadians develop a nuanced view of the pandemic and public health restrictions, and that we should prepare for more diverse opinions as the pandemic progresses. .

“We are learning to live with it, to a certain extent, there,” he said.

Their decisions are more complicated. It’s not just a switch that turns on or off, it’s more of a dimmer, ”added Bricker. “It increases or decreases depending on the circumstances or depending on the particular events that occur in the communities. “

with files from Rachel Gilmore, Ahmar Khan and Aaron D’Andrea of ​​Global News

The exclusive Global News Ipsos polls are protected by copyright. Information and / or data may only be rebroadcast or republished with full and appropriate credit and attribution to Global News Ipsos. This survey was conducted between December 10 and 15, 2021, with a sample of 1,001 Canadians aged 18 and over surveyed online. The accuracy of Ipsos online surveys is measured using a credibility interval. This poll is accurate to within 3.5 percentage points, 19 times out of 20, if all Canadians aged 18 and over had been polled.

See the link »

<br />

