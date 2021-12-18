Fred Meyer and grocery union reach agreement, strike ends after less than a day

(Update: The walkout clarification does not apply to all stores, but focuses on allegations of unfair labor practices)

Stores affected by walkout remain open, officials say

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) – The Fred Meyer Grocers Union of Thousands in Bend, Portland and two other Oregon locations reached a tentative deal late Friday night, ending a planned week-long strike for suspected unfair labor practices after less than one day.

Here is the announcement posted late Friday evening by United Food and Commercial Workers Local 555:

Settlement with Fred Meyer and QFC has been reached

Tigard, Oregon With overwhelming support from the community, your UFCW Local 555 bargaining committee and reps Fred Meyer and QFC have reached a comprehensive tentative agreement fully recommended for members of Local 555 working under grocery, meat, CCK and non-food contracts. in Oregon and southwest Washington.

Following the tentative agreement, UFCW Local 555 called off the strike by Fred Meyer and QFC which was to continue until Christmas Eve.

We are pleased that Fred Meyer and QFC have recognized the continuing danger to their workers, with a settlement agreement that includes significant wage increases, additional workplace protections, secure retirement and quality health care.

Details of the tentative deal will be made public once members have had a chance to review and vote on the deal. The dates and times of the ratification meetings will be communicated.

We would like to thank all of our friends and allies in the community for their support of essential workers at a critical time in their lives. This agreement, if ratified, will have a positive impact on the extraordinary members of UFCW Local 555 and their families.

###

About Local 555: Local 555 of the United Food and Commercial Workers Union represents more than 29,000 workers in Oregon, Southwest Washington, Idaho and Wyoming. Our members are workers in retail, manufacturing, health care and many other industries. We are a diverse group of workers that has grown into Oregon’s largest private sector union. Local 555 has a rich history dating back to 1936. Our Local is accredited by the UFCW International Union, joining us with over 1.3 million workers in the United States and around the world.

Previous story:

About 20 picketers were lined up as they marched with picket signs along S. Highway 97 near the entrance to Bend Fred Meyer on a freezing Friday morning. They told NewsChannel 21 that they could not speak to the media and referred the questions to union officials.

Fred Meyer’s spokesperson Jeffery Temple said the walkout only affected stores in Portland, Newberg and Klamath Falls, a total of 30 Fred Meyer stores and four QFC locations.

United Food and Commercial Workers Union Local 555 spokesperson Miles Eshaia confirmed the strike had only taken place in these four locations as their contracts expired earlier this year .

“This is an unfair labor practices strike, which is different from a general strike, by law,” Eshaia said. “There is a definite beginning and an end.”

The UFCW has contracts across the region, with varying expiration dates. “Typically, changes to a contract spread to all stores,” he said.

Here is the Friday morning statement from UFCW Local 555:

UFCW 555 members at Fred Meyer and QFC to strike at 6 a.m.

Tigard, Ore. – Almost a year and a half ago, Fred Meyer and QFC stopped paying an hourly risk premium. Since then, workers have continued to deal with the pandemic, while the company has recorded record profits. The danger never ended.

Fast forward to today, Fred Meyer and QFC continue to refuse to give the pay increases workers deserve. We are asking for substantial salary increases so that we can afford to live in the community we serve. The company is currently offering long-term employees a 50-cent increase for the next 2 years and a 40-cent increase for the third year of the contract. They offered no increases for a large majority of employees.

After nearly two years breaking the labor law to keep paying their employees less, Fred Meyer has raised the bar by systematically ignoring the law and flouting employee rights. It is absurd and odious. said Dan Clay, president of UFCW Local 555.

Fred Meyers’ callous disregard for their own essential workers is staggering given the sacrifice these workers have made throughout the pandemic. While so many have been able to stay safely in their homes, essential grocers have come forward to help feed our communities. These employers should recognize their sacrifice in treating these workers with the fundamental respect they deserve, said Sandy Humphrey, secretary-treasurer of UFCW Local 555.

On December 17, UFCW members will quit their jobs in response to unfair labor practices that Kroger continues to promote, preventing our bargaining committee from getting the contract our members deserve.

Fred Meyer and the QFC’s continued disregard for the rules protecting their employees left UFCW Local 555 members no choice but to act. All over the country, essential workers are rising up and demanding fair treatment. And after facing the pandemic head-on, communities stand alongside those who stood up and risked infection to feed the communities they live in, said Miles Eshaia, communications coordinator for Local 555. of UFCW.

The ULP strike will begin at 6 a.m. on December 17, 2021, and end at 12:01 a.m. on December 24, 2021.

###

About Local 555: Local 555 of the United Food and Commercial Workers Union represents more than 29,000 workers in Oregon, Southwest Washington, Idaho and Wyoming. Our members are workers in retail, manufacturing, health care and many other industries. We are a diverse group of workers that has grown into Oregon’s largest private sector union. Local 555 has a rich history dating back to 1936. Our Local is accredited by the UFCW International Union, joining us with over 1.3 million workers in the United States and around the world.

Friday morning press release from Fred Meyer:

Fred Meyer and QFC remain open to clients

Strike follows Fred Meyer and QFCs proposed $ 36 million investment in wage increases while maintaining health care benefits

PORTLAND December 17, 2021 Today Fred Meyer and QFC called UFCW Local 555’s decision to hit our Portland, Bend, Newberg and Klamath Falls stores unwise and urged Local 555 to consider all the implications for its members before the holiday season. Fred Meyer and QFC also announced that their stores will remain open to deliver on their commitment to provide fresh food and other essentials to the communities they serve.

At a time when we want to invest in higher wages and affordable health care more than ever before, the UFCW has chosen disruption and the unknown for our associates and their families, said Dennis Gibson, president of Fred Meyer. We value our associates and thank them for what they do every day for each other and for our customers. We are committed to serving our customers and our stores are open and stocked with fresh food and essential household items.

Fred Meyer and QFCs have proposed the total investment for its more than 5,000 associates covered by this contract includes:

Investment of $ 36 million in additional salaries

$ 30 million in annual contributions for health care benefits

Investment of $ 5 million for retirement

Our offer respects our associates by investing considerably in their remuneration. That includes an investment of $ 36 million in salary increases, health care coverage and a stable retirement while keeping groceries affordable, Gibson added.

We came up with an offering that invests in the whole person with a package of benefits including market competitive salaries, healthcare, retirement pension and on-demand access to mental health assistance , career advancement opportunities, cutting edge tuition assistance, scholarships, volunteer opportunities, grocery discounts, and other perks and rewards.

Here are some more details about our investment:

The average hourly wage for an Oregon associate is $ 17.29 an hour. Thanks to our generous health care and retirement programs, the average total compensation is $ 22 per hour.

During COVID, our associates earned an additional $ 1,100 to $ 1,700 in appreciation for their hard work to keep communities functioning with access to fresh food and other essentials.

Eligible Fred Meyer and QFC associates pay just $ 10 for individual health care coverage, or $ 25 for family coverage per week. In comparison, the Oregon weekly average for individual coverage is $ 21 and $ 117 for family coverage according to the Kaiser Family Foundation.

While we respect the rights of our associates to participate in this work stoppage, any associate who chooses to continue working is welcome, Gibson said. We remain open to continuing to meet with UFCW. Our associates would be better served if the UFCW worked with us to come to an agreement that does not leave our associates without a paycheck during the holidays.

Learn more about fredmeyercba.com

###

About Fred Meyer

Fred Meyer Stores, based in Portland, Ore., Offers one-stop shopping at its 132 multi-department stores in four western states. More than 39,000 Fred Meyer associates help customers meet their food, clothing and general merchandise needs in Alaska, Idaho, Oregon and Washington. The stores vary in size from 65,000 to 200,000 square feet and offer more than 250,000 products under one roof.

In addition, Fred Meyer gives $ 5 million to Northwestern communities each year through grants from the Fred Meyer Foundation as well as product donations, cash donations and sponsorships. Fred Meyer also donates 6 million pounds of food to local food banks each year through the Food Rescue program. For more information, please visit our website at www.fredmeyer.com.