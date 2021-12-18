How to test yourself for Covid-19 at home before you travel or meet other people





According to U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention . These tests can be done at home or anywhere, regardless of your vaccination status or if you have symptoms, and are easy to use for quick results, according to the CDC.

As of November 2021, self-tests have detected current coronavirus infections, not antibodies to the virus, according to the CDC.

Everyone should have at least two home tests for each family member, said Dr. Leana Wen, CNN medical analyst, emergency physician and visiting professor of health policy and management at the George Washington University Milken Institute. School of Public Health.

“If you are showing symptoms or have been substantially exposed to someone with Covid-19, you should take a PCR test. This is the gold standard,” Wen said. “Home antigen testing should be used, ideally, when you are asymptomatic and the likelihood of you having Covid is quite low, but you are using it for insurance purposes.”

“Think of the rapid home test as a screening test… for public health purposes, not as a diagnostic test,” Wen added. Only buy tests authorized by the United States Food and Drug Administration, Wen said. The agency’s website lists more than 40 FDA cleared home tests, some of which have age limits. You can buy these tests online or at drugstores and some retail stores. Some local health services or federally licensed health centers offer them for free, according to the CDC. When purchasing self-tests, make sure they are not expired. Consider using a self-test before joining indoor gatherings with people who don’t live with you, recommends the CDC. This suggestion is especially important if you plan to be around unvaccinated children, the elderly, the immunocompromised or those at risk of serious illness – and, of course, if you have symptoms of Covid-19 or have been exposed to or possibly exposed to someone with Covid-19. Here’s what to know before, during, and after a self-test. Preparation and performance of self-tests Until you’re ready to use the test, store all test items according to the manufacturer’s instructions, the CDC says. This includes not opening it until you are ready to use it. Before taking the test, clean the surface – such as the countertop, table, etc. – on which you will do the test. Prepare a timer, as you may need to time some steps. Read all of the manufacturer’s instructions carefully, recommends the CDC. Then wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. When you open the box, check the test for any damage or discoloration according to the manufacturer’s description. To collect your nasal or saliva sample – depending on the type of test you have – and complete the test, follow the included instructions chronologically. Read test results only within the time period specified in the instructions, the CDC says. If you do not follow the instructions, your test results may be incorrect or invalid or indicate “error”. If this happens – due to misuse or test malfunction – check the package inserts for more information or contact the manufacturer for assistance. Next steps Once you’ve passed the test, don’t reuse any of the items, the CDC says. Throw them in the trash, clean any surfaces that the sample may have touched, and wash your hands. If your test is positive, self-isolate for at least 10 days and tell your doctor and anyone you have recently come into contact with. Avoid indoor gatherings and, if you live with others, wear a mask. If your result is negative and you are asymptomatic, you may not have an infection, but this possibility is not excluded. According to the CDC, performing “serial tests” can make the self-test more reliable and reduce your risk of spreading the coronavirus if infected. This means doing two or more tests over several days with at least 24 hours between tests, with a test as close as possible to the event you wish to attend. But if you have symptoms of Covid-19 but your test is still negative, “you should just go straight to a PCR test. Why take a home test? Said Wen. “The only situation you would do this is if you just don’t have access to a PCR test.”

