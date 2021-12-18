The Stock Exchange is apolitical

A casual observer might assume that who wins or loses the presidency would have a profound effect on both the economy and the stock market, but that is not the case. History has shown that presidents are unwitting beneficiaries of good economic times (like Bill Clinton in the 1990s) or unfortunate scapegoats in severe recessions (like Herbert Hoover at the start of the Great Depression).

Clinton alone did not create prosperity, nor was Hoover responsible for the calamity, but the public tends to tie the ups and downs of the economy (and the markets) to the occupier of the White House at the time.

Sometimes, however, an election marks an inflection point in the mood of the nation and, therefore, in its economic activity. In the accompanying graphics, a red arrow indicates approximately when a particular presidential election has taken place. All charts contain the relevant portion of the Dow Jones Industrial Average just before the election until the next major market pivot point, encapsulating the broad response of the domestic economy to its new leadership.

A story of apathy

In the 1920s, the Warren Harding administration – a notoriously corrupt period in DC history – was interrupted by Harding’s death. Its vice-president, the taciturn Calvin Coolidge, served the remainder of Harding’s term and won the election on his own in 1924.

Coolidge and Harding both took a “hands off” approach to business, and Coolidge’s aggressive tax cuts were part of why the 1920s were such a boon to the stock market. Coolidge’s best-known quote is “America’s business is business,” and he enjoyed enormous popularity throughout the 1920s due to the nation’s prosperity. But Coolidge’s successor, Herbert Hoover, would find himself in far different circumstances because the Great Depression plunged the nation into darkness during its first year in office.

Nothing to fear

The Great Depression, which strangled the country at the end of 1929, continued through 1930, 1931 and 1932. Although no one could know at the time, the market eventually hit its lowest. level on July 8, 1932, at the almost inconceivable price of 40.60. (The Dow 30 was about 750 times higher than in February 2020.)

In the midst of a global depression, Franklin Roosevelt successfully campaigned against incumbent President Herbert Hoover. FDR won a landslide victory with 472 Electoral College votes against just 59 for Hoover. It was a surprisingly lopsided election and a humiliating coda for the Hoover administration.

But FDR’s victory did not immediately boost the market. At the time, the president did not take office until five months after the election. The market continued to decline after the vote count. When FDR was sworn in, he immediately took dramatic action, such as declaring a public holiday and banning the possession of gold.

The stock market will see a gain of about 300% from March 1933 to June 1937, when a “second wave” hits the economy and the market. The stock market will not exceed 1937 levels for almost a decade, but the period from 1933 to 1937 demonstrated that the market responded positively to the sweeping reforms carried out by FDR, not to mention the huge expansion of the money supply. of the country, which inflated assets. prices.

Morning in america

Ronald Reagan campaigned in 1980 for the top post. By this time, the nation was weary of the slump of the 1970s. His optimistic statements about American free enterprise and the nation’s potential won him power, preventing Jimmy Carter from serving a second term.

In the early 1980s, the stock market was ripe for a rise. It wasn’t until August 1979 that Business Week made the infamous “The Death of Stocks” its cover. Stocks were undervalued, and the combination of historically low valuation multiples and a decade of almost uninterrupted growth gave Reagan huge favorable economic winds.

As indicated by the arrow on the “ups and downs” (right), the market fell early in Reagan’s first term as the Fed raised interest rates to stop inflation. Once the economic pain subsided, however, the market rose sharply from 1982 to 1987, only to be violently derailed by the crash of October 1987. In hindsight, the crash was little more than a burst. in the long run, but at the time some observers expressed serious concerns that America was heading for another version of the 1930s depression.

“W.” goes to war

The examples provided so far focus on presidents who have had the positive backdrop of a booming stock market for most of their tenure. But look at George W. Bush, who took office on the heels of one of the most dramatic stock increases on record. Although tech stocks have already fallen precipitously, the components of the Dow 30 have held up relatively well, spending most of 2000 in the range. However, from the election of Bush in late 2000 until October 2002, the Dow Jones fell from around 11,000 to almost 7,100, losing more than a third of its value.

Several major events weighed on the market, including the weakening of the economy somewhat inherited from the excesses of the late 1990s and the terrorist attacks of September 2001. Luckily for President Bush, his candidacy for re-election failed. did not take place at the end of 2002, when the market was at its lowest. Instead, the Dow Jones was almost back to 11,000 by election time in 2004, and he won a second term.

The great recession

The bear market of 2007-2008 was much larger than that of 2000-2002. The most serious damage from the 2000-2002 bear market was in tech stocks, some of which were wiped out completely. However, the financial damage from the 2007-2008 market downturn was greater both in terms of absolute dollars and the number of sectors affected.

Barack Obama, a relatively unknown young politician in 2008, captured the public imagination as the country grappled with a financial crisis. He easily beat his opponent – 365 Electoral College votes to John McCain’s 173 – but concerns about his progressive policies pushed the already weak stock market further down. As with the FDR, the stock market hit a low at the end of the winter of Obama’s first term, just months after his inauguration. What followed was a bull market that persisted until early this year, the longest in history.

What happens next?

Every trader would naturally want to know the odds of winning the November 3 presidential election and what that will mean for the markets.

Investors generally assume that a Trump win would boost the stock market due to continued business-friendly, low-tax policies, while a Biden win would lower stock prices due to the prospect of a higher taxes and increased public spending.

Recall, however, what happened on election night of 2016. The E-Mini S&P was moving slowly and modestly in the green until the shocking news that Trump was, in fact, the winner. Both ES and Nasdaq have moved to the lower bound. The market seemed to think that declaring this unorthodox victory would spell disaster. But the Dow Jones quickly climbed to nearly double its election night low.

So don’t expect anything surprising late Tuesday night. Elections can indeed become major inflection points, but the preponderance of market movements takes years, even in the wake of a major election. It will likely take weeks, if not months, to discern a general trend.

Tim Knight has used technical analysis to trade the markets for 30 years. It hosts Trading the Close on the Tasty Network daily and offers free access to its charting platform at slopecharts.com.

Originally published in Luckbox magazine. Subscribe for free at getluckbox.com/dailyfx