US stocks end lower, marking 3rd losing week in last 4





Banks led a further pullback in stocks on Wall Street on Friday, as the market posted its third losing week in the past four.

The S&P 500 fell 1%, with three-quarters of the benchmark companies closing lower. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.5% and the tech-rich Nasdaq slipped 0.1%. The indices first rose in choppy trading before settling into their latest losses.

After pushing the S&P 500 to an all-time high last week, investors have pulled money off the table as the Federal Reserve prepares to slow stimulus and fight inflation.

The Federal Reserve signaled Wednesday that it plans to accelerate its reduction in monthly bond purchases that have helped keep interest rates low. The policy change paves the way for the Fed to start raising rates next year. The cat is sort of out of the bag now and it looks like inflation is going to be something that is going to be more persistent into 2022, said Charlie Ripley, senior investment strategist for Allianz Investment Management. The S&P 500 lost 48.03 points to 4,620.64. The index is now about 2% below its all-time high last Friday and is up 23% so far this year. The Nasdaq lost 10.75 points to 15,169.68. Both indices have posted losses in three of the past four weeks. The Dow Jones lost 532.20 points to 35,365.44. Smaller company stocks held up to the general market decline. The Russell 2000 Index gained 21.48 points, or 1%, to 2,173.93. Inflation has been a growing concern throughout 2021. Higher raw material costs and supply chain issues have increased overall costs for businesses, which have raised commodity prices to offset the impact. . Consumers have so far absorbed these price increases, but they face persistent upward price pressure and this could eventually lead to lower spending. Any decline in spending could then dampen economic growth. On Wednesday, investors initially welcomed the announcement of the Fed’s policy pivot towards fighting inflation. It was the only day of the week that the broader market saw any gains. Traders’ optimism appeared to fade again on Thursday with massive selling led by tech companies erasing nearly all of the market’s gains from a day earlier. The decline in tech stocks continued on Friday. Oracle fell 6.4%, while Nvidia fell 2.1%. Large tech companies often have high valuations based on assumptions about their long-term profitability. These valuations are generally more acceptable to investors when interest rates remain low, but become less desirable when interest rates rise. Banks and energy companies suffered the heaviest losses, with long-term bond yields mostly falling. Lenders rely on higher returns to charge more lucrative interest on loans. JPMorgan Chase fell 2.3%. The 10-year Treasury yield slipped to 1.41% from 1.42% Thursday night. Losses were significant in all other sectors. A wide range of retailers, housewares manufacturers and industrial companies also fell. Home Depot slipped 2.9%, Procter & Gamble fell 2.3%, and Caterpillar fell 2.3%. Sectors considered less risky, such as real estate and utilities, suffered less severe losses. Some travel-related stocks, including cruise line operators, rose. Royal Caribbean grew 5.3%, Norwegian Cruise Line 5.1% and Carnival grew 4%. The price of US crude oil fell 2.1% amid a general decline in energy futures. The S&P 500’s energy stocks mostly fell. Chevron slipped 2.6%. Most of the European and Asian markets closed lower. Wall Street is also assessing the potential impact of the surge in coronavirus cases with the new omicron variant. Public health experts in Europe have called for greater precautions amid the latest wave. Investors also envision heightened tensions between China and the United States amid an already strained global supply chain. In the United States, Congress has approved legislation banning all imports from China’s Xinjiang region unless companies can prove they were produced without forced labor.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ctpost.com/news/article/Asian-shares-mostly-lower-after-tech-led-retreat-16709049.php The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos