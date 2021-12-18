The cream cheese shortage is the result of a cyberattack





In October, a cyberattack on America’s largest cheese maker contributed to a nationwide shortage of cream cheese shortly before the holidays, Bloomberg News reported , endangering holiday treats for millions.

As a result, Wisconsin-based Schreiber Foods has not been able to fully operate for several days as it headed into its peak period before the Thanksgiving, Hanukkah and Christmas holidays. Bloomberg reported the attack targeted factories and distribution centers.

The company is one of the country’s largest distributors of dairy products, including cheese slices, yogurt and the all-important cream cheese, with annual sales of more than $ 5 billion.

The brutally timed attack compounded existing problems: Schreiber Foods said every producer of cream cheese is already struggling to maintain an adequate supply.

Even before the cyberattack and the peak in vacation demand, manufacturers were struggling with labor shortages and supply chain disruptions for raw materials, packaging and trucking. Cream cheese is not like other products that can be stored. No one keeps huge amounts of it on hand, and there is certainly no strategic reserve for cream cheese like there is oil in the United States and syrup from maple in Canada. “Whereas [cyberattack] the event certainly didn’t help matters, it’s really the global events that are the biggest driver of what’s going on with cream cheese, ”said Andrew Tobisch, communications director for Schreiber Foods. The company said it expects the shortage to be short-lived, Tobisch said. But it will take “a little longer” to resolve, he added, although he did not provide a deadline. Last year, demand for cream cheese jumped 18% from 2019 as more people cooked at home during shutdowns. Kraft said it remained at this high level in 2021. Kraft DIFFERENT The shortage of cream cheese has prompted restaurants and vendors to get creative. For example, which owns the Philadelphia Cream Cheese, recently said it would reimburse some customers who buy a different dessert because they can’t find the cream cheese in time to make a holiday cheesecake. Junior’s Cheesecake in New York City, which typically consumes 4 million pounds of cream cheese per year to make its flagship product, has been forced to occasionally halt production of its famous cheesecakes due to the shortage. New York City AndJunior’s Cheesecake in New York City, which typically consumes 4 million pounds of cream cheese per year to make its flagship product, has been forced to occasionally halt production of its famous cheesecakes due to the shortage. New York City bagel stores also reportedly struggled to secure sufficient supplies.

CNN’s Danielle Wiener-Bronner contributed to this report.

