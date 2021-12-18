Unionized grocery store workers reach tentative deal, ending strike at Fred Meyer and QFC stores





The union representing thousands of Oregon grocers has entered into a provisional employment agreement with management on Friday night, ending a strike that was to last until Christmas Eve. United Food and Commercial Workers Local 555, representing many employees at Fred Meyer stores and Quality Food Centers, says the new agreement includes significant wage increases and workplace protections, new retirement and health care benefits. The union has been in negotiations for months with supermarket chains owned by Kroger. Last weekend, the UFCW announced that its members had authorized a strike, which began Friday morning in stores in Portland, Bend, Newberg and Klamath Falls. Two leaders of the Oregon Education Association, right, who represent teachers in Oregon, joined the crowd outside the Hawthorne Fred Meyer in southeast Portland on December 17, 2021. A weeklong strike of the unionized workers at select Oregon’s Fred Meyer and QFC stores started at 6 a.m. a m Kristyna Wentz-Graff / OPB After the strike was approved, at least one Fred Meyer store displayed a sign saying it was looking for temporary workers willing to cross the picket lines. A sign inside Fred Meyer Stadium on 20th Place NW in Portland, says the company is looking for temporary associates who, among other things, must be prepared to cross a picket line, on December 17, 2021 A week-long strike by unionized workers at select Oregon stores Fred Meyer and QFC began at 6 a.m. Kristyna Wentz-Graff / OPB Before reaching an agreement in principle, union representatives said Fred Meyer underpaid some workers in violation of the terms of the contract. A spokesperson for the UFCW also said the grocery chain had failed to provide the union with the necessary information to refute or verify its concern, or to address it through the grievance process. The UFCW said the insufficient pay and lack of documentation constituted unfair labor practices and it was on the basis of these allegations of unfair labor that the UFCW prepared to strike. A spokesperson for Fred Meyer said the company was monitoring and planning to continue to comply with applicable labor laws.

