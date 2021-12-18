Business
Update: CoStar to construct tallest building in state along Richmond River
Commercial real estate data giant CoStar Group is set to make a splash in Richmond with its own commercial real estate project.
The DC-based company on Friday morning announced plans to build a new office complex along the downtown river next to its current main local office at 501 S. 5th St.
The campus, which CoStar CEO Andy Florance described as the company’s headquarters, would span 750,000 square feet and consist of a 26-story office building and a 6-story multi-purpose building.
The project represents an investment of $ 460 million and would bring 2,000 additional jobs to Richmond over the next few years, adding to the 1,000 employees CoStar already has here. This would make it the largest office in the company.
Florance said about 1,000 of the newly created jobs will be in software development and that CoStar also plans to dedicate resources to its residential real estate divisions following its recent acquisition of Norfolk-based Homes.com.
The new building would not only be the tallest building in the city, but also in the entire state. At 510 feet, the CoStars Tower would barely exceed the current tallest building in the Commonwealth, the Westin Virginia Beach Town Center, which, according to the Skyscraper Database SkyscraperPage, reaches 508 feet.
The project architect is Pickard Chilton, the same company that designed Dominion Energy’s new downtown office tower. Spokesmen for CoStar said a general contractor has yet to be selected.
The project can benefit from public funding. An announcement from the board of governors says up to $ 15 million would be invested in infrastructure around the complex, including improvements to pedestrian access, improved roads and traffic, and utilities.
Investment in infrastructure is subject to the approval of the General Assembly’s Major Employment and Investment Project Approval Commission.
When complete, CoStar will occupy approximately 1 million square feet of office space in downtown Richmond. He is currently the main tenant of the former nine-story WestRock building on 5th Street, which he purchased earlier this year. for $ 130 million.
The new complex would be built on a 4-acre parcel at 600 Tredegar St. that CoStar bought last summer for $ 20 million. Florance said they had acquired all the land needed to build the complex, but noted that the company has a contract on an unidentified Richmond building that it will use as transitional space until the new buildings are completed.
The company also leased the entire 13,000 square foot area this year. Pattern building at 470, rue Tredegar., and sublet 51,000 square feet on the ninth, tenth and eleventh floors of the east tower of Riverfront Plazas.
Florence said the new complex will include more than office uses.
We bring Tredegar Street to life by bringing restaurants, art galleries and retail (at ground level), Florence said.
He added that it will also have an indoor event venue and an outdoor amphitheater that can host concerts, especially during the Folk Festival.
CoStar is looking to innovate between mid to late 2022, and Florance has said he expects delivery in 2024.
There’s a lot of work to be done, but that’s our goal, said Florence.
The announcement was made on Friday morning in conjunction with the offices of governors and mayors, in what Gov. Ralph Northam said was likely one of the last economic announcements of his tenure. Mayor Levar Stoney was also present.
BizSense reporter Michael Schwartz contributed to this story.
Sources
2/ https://richmondbizsense.com/2021/12/17/breaking-news-costar-announces-plans-for-massive-new-riverfront-office-complex/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or co[email protected]