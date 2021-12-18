Cannabis company investors burned by market losses in 2021 even as pot trade grows

Cannabis companies look to 2022 with plans to expand into legal markets in more states despite an expected lack of movement at the federal level to end the cannabis ban.

Overall, cannabis companies are hoping to see the new year reverse their weak performance of 2021, even as the underlying legal herb business has continued to gain momentum in the United States.

Federal legalization will also remain on the back burner on Capitol Hill for 2022, according to industry watchers.

It remains to be hoped, however, that SAFE Banking legislation opening up the federal banking system to cannabis companies could eventually move forward in 2022. This could pave the way for more Nasdaq listings by US-based herbal processing companies. United States such as Curaleaf CURLF,

Green Thumb Industries GTBIF,

Trulieve TCNNF,

Ayr Well-being AYRWF,

or Cresco Labs CRLBF,

It would also eliminate the need for doing business in cash by making it much easier for dispensaries to conduct basic financial transactions through standard bank accounts.

Meanwhile, Canadian cannabis companies such as Canopy Growth CCG, Tilray TLRY and Aurora Cannabis ACB can continue their model of acquisitions. Profits remain elusive due to oversupply and other challenges.

Overall, the lack of major movement in Washington has dampened the sector’s outlook for U.S. and Canadian cannabis companies looking to expand south of the border.

Investors arrived earlier this year because they expected faster progress towards legalization and left because they were disappointed, said Alan Brochstein, founder of 420 Investor and New Cannabis Ventures. The Brochsteins Global Cannabis Stock Index shows that 2021 abandoned industry gains from the previous year, as well as negative returns in 2018 and 2019.

In the world of cannabis ETFs as of December 15, the AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF MSOS,

is down 35% in 2021, the ETF Amplify Seymour Cannabis CNBS,

is down around 23%, the AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF YOLO,

lost 25% of its value and ETF Cannabis THCX,

fell 31%.

Despite the federal cannabis ban in the United States, states continue to expand their legal cannabis markets as voters and state legislatures approve medical and adult use programs.

The densely populated northeast as well as the midwestern states of Michigan and Illinois expanded in 2021, with fledgling businesses in each state expected to expand in 2022.

In total, the total addressable legal cannabis market is expected to grow 16% to $ 29 billion in 2021, from around $ 25 billion in 2021, according to estimates by investment bank Cowen.

Looking ahead to 2022 in the cannabis sector, 420 Investors Brochstein said it expects another consumer packaged goods company to make a major investment following the initiatives of Constellation Brands STZ,

Scotts Miracle-Gro SMG,

and Altria Group MO,

during the last years.

The main multi-state operators such as Curaleaf and Verano Holdings VRNOF,

will continue to experience strong growth through a combination of organic sales increases and acquisitions, said Brochstein.

A key factor will be when New Jersey begins legal sales for adult use, as well as what steps New York is taking to kick off its process of licensing cannabis in the interests of social fairness.

Matt Melander, president and chief financial officer of Levia, a Massachusetts-based cannabis seltzer water maker, said he expects Ayr Wellness’s acquisition of the business for a price of up to $ 60 million is concluded in early January. Levia now only sells in Massachusetts, but Ayr operates in Florida, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Arizona, Nevada and New Jersey and continues to expand its presence.

The green wave is upon us, said Melander. Many states are finally getting recreational or medical cannabis. Well continue to see growth in this consumer industry regardless of federal changes.

Kim Stuck, founder and CEO of Allay Consulting, which advises cannabis companies on regulatory matters, said she was not optimistic about federal legalization of cannabis in 2022. But the business is growing in New Jersey and New York, while states like Michigan continue to grow. -UPS.

While Congress does not act, it is possible that other parts of the federal government will step into the legal cannabis or hemp space. The United States Food and Drug Administration has been asked to provide advice on CBD as a nutritional supplement or food ingredient, but has yet to act.

Stuck said she supports the regulation of CBD as a supplement or food, so that it is more widely available than pharmaceuticals. the [FDA] says they’ve been going to be doing it for almost three years now, and it’s really worrying, Stuck said. If you look at things on the shelves you assume the government is regulating them, and they are not. And I don’t think consumers know it.

On that front, an industry group called the Council for Federal Cannabis Regulation, or CFCR, on December 12 sent a letter to Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra, requesting a meeting to deal with the escalating health crisis. public health and safety in the United States. affecting children, vulnerable populations and the general population due to the presence of unregulated CBD products in the market.

The FDA has reported an existing drug exclusion rule, or DER, that prevents CBD from being regulated as a food additive or food ingredient. The FDA is currently considering CBD as a drug because it is the active ingredient in the antiepileptic drug Epidiolex from Greenwich Biosciences.

The CFCR said it would provide the FDA with access to confidential toxicology studies conducted on CBD products in the European Union and the United Kingdom.

The CFCR believes this information may speed up the FDA’s ability and schedule to regulate CBD, but not without first obtaining an administration waiver of the Drug Exclusion Rule (DER) to allow the FDA to proceed, said the December 12 letter from President Sheri L. Orlowitz. of the CFCR.

James Ontiveros, CEO of WeaveIQ, a software provider for cannabis businesses based in Boulder, Colo., Observed that 2021 was a difficult year as companies struggled to attract customers during the pandemic and invested money. to strengthen their online presence.

More time at home gave people a reason to reconsider their preconceptions about cannabis and made them give it a try, Ontiveros said. There have been significant spikes in online orders, curbside pickup and aggregate demand. We don’t expect these trends to go away anytime soon.

