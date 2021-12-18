In busiest IPO year in decades, Minnesota firms deliver mixed returns to investors

Bright Health Group Inc., when still a private startup, was a darling of the investment community.

The Bloomington-based startup has raised more than $ 1.5 billion in funding, a massive amount that puts the company in the same league as emerging technology companies in Silicon Valley.

Armed with cash and pledges to disrupt the lucrative health insurance industry, Bright Health debuted on the New York Stock Exchange in June, joining a tidal wave of nearly 400 companies that went public in 2021.

But the company is emblematic of another trait of these companies: many of them are trading for less now than when they started. Bright Health stock has plunged 79% since its IPO six months ago, making it Minnesota’s worst performing IPO this year.

“2021 will be the most significant year on record for IPO product,” said Matt Kennedy, senior IPO market strategist at Renaissance Capital. “[But] performance is the most important factor for our clients, and by this measure, the IPO market in 2021 is a disappointment so far. “

As of Dec. 15, there had been 399 IPOs in the United States, according to Renaissance Capital, a Stamford, Connecticut-based company that closely tracks new public companies. Eight of them are from Minnesota, the largest number for more than two decades.

Renaissance reports that IPOs this year raised a record $ 142.4 billion. That’s significantly more than the combined total of $ 124.5 billion raised in 2019 and 2020.

Newly opened businesses often take advantage of a honeymoon period. This year has shown more than any other the dangers of “priced-to-perfection” stocks, meaning that any business misstep or financial anomaly could lead to a rapid decline in investor favor.

Several other Minnesota IPOs this year saw their stock prices drop after missing expectations in the released quarterly results.

Others saw a more immediate correction in their stock price once trading began in the open market, as was the case last week with the debut of Plymouth-based Fresh Vine Wine Inc., which has lost 30% of its value on the first day.

But a few of Minnesota’s new public companies, especially older ones like Bloomington-based Agiliti, have offered public investors more consistent results. The shares of these companies maintained their premiums throughout 2021.

And while it was a year for new registrations, it was not an overall impressive year. The IPO index has returned -12.3% this year as of December 15th. Last year, that same index rose 107%, making 2020 the best year for returns Renaissance Capital has ever seen.

“After a booming 2020 and start to 2021 in the IPO market, investors were willing to pay high prices for new IPOs. Many of them were ‘price for perfection’ and had to pay high prices. hard to negotiate higher, ”Kennedy said.

IPOs in Minnesota’s healthcare industry have faced the greatest challenges, reflecting national trends. COVID-19 continued to cast a shadow over the financial performance of companies in the healthcare or health-related industries, which include half of Minnesota’s IPOs this year.

Healthcare stocks accounted for 37% of IPOs in the United States this year. Those stocks are down 20.5%, which is unhealthy, according to data from Renaissance Capital.

This broke into Luminous healthmarket performance. The company’s vision was to create a new Medicare plan by partnering with a single leading healthcare provider in each market they entered.

In mid-June, Bright Health is expected to go public for between $ 20 and $ 23 per share, but opened on June 24 at a discounted price of $ 18 per share, or a valuation of $ 11.2 billion. Its stock closed at $ 16.64, down 7.6% on the first day, a harbinger of what was to come.

The share price fell 22% after posting second-quarter profits in August and 32% when releasing its third-quarter figures last month.

The increase in COVID-19 cases has increased spending, contributing to the company’s larger-than-expected loss in the third quarter. “This year has been particularly challenging,” Bright Health CEO Mike Mikan said at an investor day on December 7.

Based in Bloomington Agiliti didn’t make the best start or raise the most money, but it has been the top performer of all Minnesota IPOs, up 47% since its debut.

“We often describe Agiliti as possibly the largest healthcare company that few people have heard of,” said Tom Leonard, CEO of Agiliti. “We are not a mainstream brand, we are not a household name, but we are a vital part of our country’s healthcare infrastructure.”

Agiliti assists hospitals and health systems with the management and services of medical equipment, often visiting the sites of natural disasters or COVID-19 and influenza hot spots.

The crowded IPO market didn’t help a low-profile company like Agiliti, and its IPO price was lower than expected. Since the IPO, the company’s results have exceeded analysts’ expectations and the stock has responded positively.

Sun Country Airlines launched the series of local IPOs this year. Its bid on March 16 was priced at $ 24 per share, above the offered offer range, and on the first day of trading, the stock rose more than 50%. The stock price has slowly corrected, now hovering around $ 25 per share, just above its expected IPO price.

Investors have embraced the Minneapolis-based carrier’s hybrid business model, which offers cargo, commercial and charter flights and sets it apart from other airlines.

SkyWater technology, a semiconductor maker, was the most volatile Minnesota company to go public this year. Priced at $ 14 a share for its initial offering on April 21, the company’s shares rose more than 26% on day one.

The company experienced huge inventory spikes on May 20 and August 24 when it announced development deals, but saw even larger single-day drops after releasing two disappointing quarterly results.

After the third quarter results, some analysts noted that the company needs to better manage investor expectations.

Two early stage life sciences companies based in Eden Prairie Miromatrix Medical and based in Brooklyn Park CVRx, became public less than a week apart at the end of June. Each had a sparkling debut up 69% and 55% in their early days, respectively. But both are now below their offer price amid wider declines in small-cap biotech stocks.

CVRx sells a minimally invasive treatment for heart failure that uses neuromodulation. Like other procedure-based device companies, CVRx has struggled during the pandemic to get patients programmed with hospitals overwhelmed with COVID patients.

Miromatrix, using technology created at the University of Minnesota, is developing fully transplantable human organs that could eliminate waiting lists for organ recipients.

“Miromatrix’s recent stock price performance is not indicative of its recent achievements … and rather the result of a weaker stock market for small-cap biotech companies,” Alex Nowak, Senior Research Analyst at Minneapolis-based Craig-Hallum, who signed up for the IPO, said in an email.

Based in Chanhassen Group holdings for life had the advantage of being previously publicly traded from 2004 to 2015. Company founder and CEO Bahram Akradi and private equity investors privatized the company before re-emerging with an IPO this year.

It has increased the number of health clubs and added housing and community work businesses since its last post. Pandemic restrictions hit the business hard in 2020.

“For me personally, it’s not a big event to be public or not to be public,” Akradi said. “You want to run the business for the good of the business, for the good of the entity; everything else will fall into place. “

Fresh vine wine went public last week. The low-carb, low-calorie wine maker was co-founded by Hollywood celebrities Julianne Hough and Nina Dobrev and Minnesota businessman Damian Novak. It was listed on December 14 at $ 10 and closed Friday at $ 5.73 a share.