Investors sue Tesla over Elon Musk’s tweets affecting the stock market | News





TEsla CEO Elon Musk is being sued by his investors for his tweets affecting the stock market, according to a new filing. Tesla investors filed a lawsuit in Delaware Chancery Court on Thursday, accusing Musk of posting tweets manipulating stock prices. The lawsuit asked the court to file an order that would allow plaintiff David Wagner to ask the company for internal documents indicating whether Tesla had mismanaged its liability for Musk’s tweets. Musk “posted several social media posts that hurt [Tesla’s] course of action and may have violated certain agreements with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and applicable law, ”the lawsuit claims. SIX WOMEN CONTINUE FOR SEXUAL HARASSMENT AGAINST TESLA The lawsuit specifically targeted Musk’s November Twitter poll, where the Tesla CEO request if he has to unload his Tesla stock. The lawsuit also argued that Musk is not being adequately monitored by company executives, who agreed to regulate Musk’s tweets in 2019. “It is not known who at Tesla, if any, is currently reviewing Musk’s tweets,” the lawsuit argued, adding that Tesla’s last full-time general counsel left in December 2019 and the last general counsel by interim resigned in April. Wagner’s trial echoed a similar deposit in March 2021, which claimed Musk breached his fiduciary duty to Tesla by sending out “erratic” tweets when the board did not intervene. After months of conflict over his tweets, Musk and the SEC reached a agreement in April 2019, in which Musk would not be allowed to tweet on matters that could affect Tesla’s financial position. These topics included “non-public legal or regulatory conclusions or decisions”, as well as any matters the company may request. The SEC argued in June 2021 that Musk may have violated these rules when he tweeted about Tesla solar roof production volumes and its share price. CLICK HERE FOR MORE ABOUT THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER Musk’s use of Twitter also affected values ​​of companies it does not own, causing short-term drops and rises in value among several cryptocurrencies. Time magazine declared Musk the 2021 Person of the Year on Monday. Original location: Investors sue Tesla over Elon Musk’s tweets affecting the stock market Washington Examiner Videos https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries

