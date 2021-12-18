Share buybacks may continue to rise next year after potential high for 2021, analysts say

The surge in share buybacks this year could surpass the pre-pandemic record and U.S. companies could accelerate the pace of share buybacks even further in 2022, according to market analysts.

The volume of redemptions could reach around $ 848 billion in 2021, surpassing the record of $ 806 billion recorded in 2018, according to preliminary estimates by Howard Silverblatt, senior index analyst at S&P Dow Jones Indices. Companies in the S&P 500 index repurchased more than $ 234 billion in shares in the third quarter, he said by telephone, breaking the previous record set in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Still, the market expects buybacks next year to grow much more and well beyond the record pace seen in the third quarter, according to a note earlier this week from Nicholas Colas, co-founder of DataTrek Research. . Companies aren’t buying as many stocks as they can, he said in the emailed note.

Companies in the S&P 500 index

-1.03%

have already made more buybacks this year in the third quarter than all of last year, according to Silverblatt. He agrees that buyouts in 2022 could exceed this year’s volume, in part because business cash flow is good and consumers are spending.

Next year, COVID aside, I think we were going to get another record, Silverblatt said, acknowledging the uncertain path of the COVID-19 pandemic.

After adjusting for profit power, the level of buybacks in the third quarter was disappointing, despite reaching an all-time high, according to the DataTrek note.

Keep in mind that the S&P 500 is making $ 205 per share this year, which is 27% more than the $ 162 per share seen in 2018, Colas wrote. Profit margins are excellent and should remain so, at least in the largest US companies.

Deutsche Bank analysts also expect the volume of redemptions to increase next year. Rising profits are expected to propel gross buybacks to a record trillion dollars in 2022, analysts wrote in a December 10 Deutsche Bank Research note.

DEUTSCHE BANK RESEARCH REPORT FROM DEC. 10, 2021

Next year was likely to have a buy-back tax, but the 1% legislative proposal is too small to put a significant drag on activity, Silverblatt said. It’s not a major headwind.

Meanwhile, the Securities and Exchange Commission announced this week that it new rules proposed for share buybacks which would require more detailed information from companies.

Read: SEC proposes to tighten rules on insider trading and share buybacks

Companies can increase earnings per share by reducing their number of shares through buybacks, providing quick returns to shareholders, Silverblatt said.

Tech companies dominated the biggest buyout volumes this year through September, according to his analysis. Apple Inc.

-0.65%

Meta Platforms Inc.

-0.33%

or the company formerly known as Facebook, Google parent Alphabet Inc.

-1.88% ,

JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Microsoft Corp.

-0.34%

conducted buybacks in the first nine months of 2021 for companies in the S&P 500 index, Silverblatt told MarketWatch.

Share buybacks have picked up steam, rebounding after the COVID-19 crisis prompted companies to close their share buyback programs in 2020, as they sought to consolidate their liquidity in a context blocking business activities, according to Silverblatt. The buybacks totaled around $ 520 billion last year, he said.

The Federal Reserve cracked down on bank buyouts in 2020, easing restrictions last December. In March, the Fed announcement that temporary restrictions on bank holding company dividends and share buybacks would end for most companies after June 30.

Financials is back, the industry behind the tech in terms of its share of buyouts in the third quarter, Silverblatt said.

The banking system is in fantastic shape, according to Sam Peters, a portfolio manager with ClearBridge Investments who focuses on value stocks. He told MarketWatch by phone that U.S. banks have the capital strength to accelerate loan growth, increase dividends and buy back stocks.