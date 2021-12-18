Connect with us

Business

Share buybacks may continue to rise next year after potential high for 2021, analysts say

Published

23 seconds ago

on

By

 


The surge in share buybacks this year could surpass the pre-pandemic record and U.S. companies could accelerate the pace of share buybacks even further in 2022, according to market analysts.

The volume of redemptions could reach around $ 848 billion in 2021, surpassing the record of $ 806 billion recorded in 2018, according to preliminary estimates by Howard Silverblatt, senior index analyst at S&P Dow Jones Indices. Companies in the S&P 500 index repurchased more than $ 234 billion in shares in the third quarter, he said by telephone, breaking the previous record set in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Still, the market expects buybacks next year to grow much more and well beyond the record pace seen in the third quarter, according to a note earlier this week from Nicholas Colas, co-founder of DataTrek Research. . Companies aren’t buying as many stocks as they can, he said in the emailed note.

Companies in the S&P 500 SPX index,
-1.03%
have already made more buybacks this year in the third quarter than all of last year, according to Silverblatt. He agrees that buyouts in 2022 could exceed this year’s volume, in part because business cash flow is good and consumers are spending.

Next year, COVID aside, I think we were going to get another record, Silverblatt said, acknowledging the uncertain path of the COVID-19 pandemic.

After adjusting for profit power, the level of buybacks in the third quarter was disappointing, despite reaching an all-time high, according to the DataTrek note.

Keep in mind that the S&P 500 is making $ 205 per share this year, which is 27% more than the $ 162 per share seen in 2018, Colas wrote. Profit margins are excellent and should remain so, at least in the largest US companies.

Deutsche Bank analysts also expect the volume of redemptions to increase next year. Rising profits are expected to propel gross buybacks to a record trillion dollars in 2022, analysts wrote in a December 10 Deutsche Bank Research note.

DEUTSCHE BANK RESEARCH REPORT FROM DEC. 10, 2021

Next year was likely to have a buy-back tax, but the 1% legislative proposal is too small to put a significant drag on activity, Silverblatt said. It’s not a major headwind.

Meanwhile, the Securities and Exchange Commission announced this week that it new rules proposed for share buybacks which would require more detailed information from companies.

Read: SEC proposes to tighten rules on insider trading and share buybacks

Companies can increase earnings per share by reducing their number of shares through buybacks, providing quick returns to shareholders, Silverblatt said.

Tech companies dominated the biggest buyout volumes this year through September, according to his analysis. Apple Inc. AAPL,
-0.65%
Meta Platforms Inc. FB,
-0.33%
or the company formerly known as Facebook, Google parent Alphabet Inc. GOOGL,
-1.88%,
JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Microsoft Corp. MSFT,
-0.34%
conducted buybacks in the first nine months of 2021 for companies in the S&P 500 index, Silverblatt told MarketWatch.

Want information on all the news from the moving markets? Sign up for our daily Need to Know newsletter.

Share buybacks have picked up steam, rebounding after the COVID-19 crisis prompted companies to close their share buyback programs in 2020, as they sought to consolidate their liquidity in a context blocking business activities, according to Silverblatt. The buybacks totaled around $ 520 billion last year, he said.

The Federal Reserve cracked down on bank buyouts in 2020, easing restrictions last December. In March, the Fed announcement that temporary restrictions on bank holding company dividends and share buybacks would end for most companies after June 30.

Financials is back, the industry behind the tech in terms of its share of buyouts in the third quarter, Silverblatt said.

The banking system is in fantastic shape, according to Sam Peters, a portfolio manager with ClearBridge Investments who focuses on value stocks. He told MarketWatch by phone that U.S. banks have the capital strength to accelerate loan growth, increase dividends and buy back stocks.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.marketwatch.com/story/stock-buybacks-can-keep-surging-next-year-after-a-potential-record-for-2021-analysts-say-11639752750

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: